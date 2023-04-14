Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2023
Apr 14, 2023, 07:15 ET
LYSAKER, Norway, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) was held 14 April 2023 as a digital meeting with online participation. All proposals on the agenda were adopted. Minutes of the meeting are attached and are available on https://akerbp.com/general-meeting/.
The general meeting re-elected Kjell Inge Røkke, Anne Marie Cannon and Kate Thomson for a period of two years. The board of Aker BP ASA consists of the following shareholder-elected directors (election period in brackets):
- Øyvind Eriksen, chair (2022-24)
- Anne Marie Cannon, deputy chair (2023-25)
- Murray Auchincloss, director (2022-24)
- Trond Brandsrud, director (2022-24)
- Ashley Heppenstall, director (2022-24)
- Valborg Lundegaard, director (2022-24)
- Kjell Inge Røkke, director (2023-25)
- Kate Thomson, director (2023-25)
The general meeting also elected Ian Lundin as a member to the nomination committee for a period of two years.
Minutes from the meeting: Minutes from 2023 AGM.pdf
