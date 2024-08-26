MIO PARTNERS WITH ONIX TO BRING CROSS-PLATFORM COLLABORATION TO GOOGLE WORKSPACE CUSTOMERS

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, a top provider of chat interoperability solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Onix, a leading provider of cloud, data, and AI IP-led services. This collaboration aims to bolster Mio's already comprehensive cross-platform capabilities for users of Google Workspace and other collaboration tools.

"Effective communication across various platforms is essential for organizations that rely on diverse tools for their operational needs," said Tom Hadfield, CEO of Mio. "Partnering with Onix enables us to enhance our offerings and provide tailored solutions that meet the unique requirements of these organizations."

Onix brings extensive expertise and a proven track record in delivering cloud-based solutions that drive digital transformation and business efficiency. This partnership will allow Mio to leverage Onix's insights into cloud technology to provide deeper integrations and a smoother communication experience across different platforms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mio to advance the capabilities of interoperability across major collaboration platforms," said George Shihadeh, Global Sales Director - Workplace Collaboration, Onix. "Together, we are set to innovate further and create solutions that ensure fluid, intuitive workplace communications, irrespective of the underlying technologies used by organizations."

To learn more about how Mio's partnership with Onix is transforming workplace communication, visit www.m.io .

About Mio

Mio powers effective communication across multiple messaging platforms by enabling users to collaborate seamlessly. Founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas by Tom Hadfield and James Cundle, Mio has secured $17 million in funding from major investors such as Zoom, Cisco, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator. For more information, please visit www.m.io .

About Onix

Onix is a trusted cloud solution provider and premier Google Cloud partner that helps companies migrate to the cloud and get the most out of their data and technology with innovative, IP-backed AI-powered solutions and services. We are able to deliver exceptional results for our customers because of our 20+ year partnership with Google Cloud, our dedication to customer success, and our depth of patented technologies and expert teams. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

SOURCE Mio