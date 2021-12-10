MIO RAISES $8.7 MILLION FROM ZOOM AND CISCO INVESTMENTS FOR CHAT INTEROPERABILITY

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mio, the leading provider of chat interoperability, today announced its Series A financing round of $8.7 million, led by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Cisco Investments. Mio will use the funds to enhance its messaging interoperability service for enterprise customers.

Users of team collaboration apps like Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex by Cisco can use Mio to chat with colleagues and external contacts who use different messaging apps. Mio supports cross-platform direct messaging, group chats, and "universal channels," which enable conversations across multiple teams or organizations.

"Mio's unified messaging network connects more than 200 million people who use Zoom, Microsoft, Slack, or Webex every day," said Mio CEO Tom Hadfield. "This investment, by two of the largest players in the collaboration industry, ushers in a new era for interoperability."

"Our partnership with Mio represents Zoom's commitment to building an open collaboration ecosystem and supporting integrations that fundamentally improve how our customers collaborate," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer at Zoom.

"Cisco has a decades-long commitment to delivering openness and interoperability for our customers, and we are delighted to support Mio's efforts to advance cross-platform messaging across the Webex ecosystem," said Jeetu Patel, EVP & GM, Security and Collaboration at Cisco.

Mio for Zoom Chat, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Webex is now available at the Mio website (https://m.io). The company plans to add support for additional workplace messaging apps over the next year.

