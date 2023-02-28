MIPS Named Embedded Award Nominee for eVocore P8700 Multiprocessor

Prestigious Global Industry Accolades Honor Top Embedded Systems Innovations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIPS , a leading developer of highly scalable RISC processor IP, has been named an Embedded Award nominee for the company's eVocore (™) P8700 multiprocessor system, the industry's most scalable RISC-V CPU IP core.

As part of the Embedded World Conference and Exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, the annual Embedded Awards honor global innovations in the field of embedded systems technologies. MIPS is a nominee in the SoC / IP / IC Design category .

One winner for each of the eight categories – including Hardware, Tools, Software, Embedded Vision, Safety & Security, Start-Up, Artificial Intelligence and SoC / IP / IC Design – will be announced during an awards ceremony on March 14.

MIPS' P8700 multiprocessor is the first RISC-V CPU IP core that provides out-of-order (OOO) processing and coherent multi-threaded, multi-core, multi-cluster scalability – enabling semiconductor companies and OEMs to achieve a new level of RISC-V performance and accelerate innovation. The P8700 has already been licensed for applications including automotive driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

"MIPS is thrilled to be nominated for this esteemed award alongside some of the brightest innovators in the industry," Desi Banatao, MIPS CEO. "This recognition further validates MIPS as an industry leader and is a testament to our commitment to continue to drive RISC-V product innovation."

Embedded World received a record number of submissions for this year's award, with 98 applications.

"I was impressed this year by the continuing high level of innovation in the industry and especially by the gratifyingly wide bandwidth of the submissions," said jury chairman Prof. Dr.-Ing. Axel Sikora in an Embedded World announcement. "We have companies from all regions of the world. Applications came from many start-ups, small and large SMEs and from some major corporations,"

MIPS will demonstrate the P8700 during Embedded World at the RISC-V booth - 4A-620.

About MIPS

MIPS is a leading developer of highly scalable RISC processor IP for high-end automotive, computing and communications applications. With its deep engineering expertise built over 35 years and billions of MIPS-based chips shipped to-date, today the company is accelerating RISC-V innovation for a new era of heterogeneous processing. The company's proven solutions are uniquely configurable, enabling semiconductor companies to hit exacting performance and power requirements and differentiate their devices. Visit: www.mips.com .

