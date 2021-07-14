MiQ Appoints New Global Chief Product Officer To Lead The Next Stage Of Company Growth

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiQ , the leading global programmatic media partner, today announced that Katherine Strieder, a seasoned executive and former GroupM Chief Product Officer, has been named their new Global Chief Product Officer, bringing over two decades worth of experience from the forefront of the Ad Tech industry.

Strieder, a highly acclaimed innovator, will lead a team of global product specialists spanning three continents, and will be responsible for MiQ's product vision and strategy. She will focus on the firm's product innovation, technology, and data partnerships, scaling best in class operational processes specifically around privacy, security, and data ethics. Additionally, she will work toward cultivating a leading product culture focused on aligning MiQ's inclusion and diversity goals toward higher representation of BIPOC and female employees within the product organization. She will also join the company's newly formed Operational Board, which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the business.

Prior to joining MiQ, Strieder drove product and global platform development at a diversity of industry organizations, including GroupM, PubMatic, Adobe, and Viacom. She was also key to early product development and shaping of the industry at DoubleClick and 24/7 Real Media. Throughout her career, she has been laser focused on driving technology that produces deeper experiences for consumer engagement with brands of all kinds.

"I have been following MiQ's growth over the past few years and am excited to join such a talented and innovative team," notes Strieder. "Working collaboratively with many of the biggest agencies and brands around the globe, MiQ helps their clients solve some of their biggest business challenges, combining in-depth data analysis and insight; cutting edge proprietary technology through the MiQ Analytics Studio, Intelligence Hub, and Trading Lab; and world class programmatic execution. I am thrilled to be part of helping MiQ, and their clients, accelerate into the next phase of growth."

"We're excited to welcome Katherine to our executive team," said Paul Silver, Global Chief Strategy Officer, MiQ. "She is a deeply experienced leader with a fantastic sense for strategic product management and a track record of working closely with clients to develop insights, solve business challenges, and create value. Katherine is going to be integral as we continue to build out our product vision and drive profitable growth for the business."

For more information on MiQ, please visit: www.wearemiq.com

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a leading programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

SOURCE MiQ