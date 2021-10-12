Mira Srinivasan Joins BlueVine's Growing Leadership Team as Chief Risk Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the appointment of Mira Srinivasan as its Chief Risk Officer. In this position, Mira will build on the strong foundation of BlueVine's current Risk team and further improve underlying policies, customer experience, and risk models and underwriting. She will report to Steve Allocca, COO at BlueVine.

"The CRO will continue to play an integral role in BlueVine's next phase of growth as they uncover new opportunities to innovate as well as automate and standardize processes using new approaches in data, analytics and technology," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder of BlueVine. "We are thrilled to welcome Mira to our leadership team and are grateful for the strong foundation that our former CRO, Ido Lustig, built for us over the last seven years."

Mira brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. In her previous role at Brex, she led the risk team responsible for credit, fraud, and operational risk. Mira drove best-in-class credit performance during the pandemic, led credit conversations for inaugural securitization (A-rated) and multiple warehouse lines, and enabled launch and scaling of new products including Brex Cash. Mira also spent 12 years at American Express in Risk Management leadership roles spanning consumer and commercial underwriting, data science, credit rating, and liquidation risk functions.

"Small businesses are the growth engine of our economy, and I look forward to serving them as BlueVine's CRO," said Mira Srinivasan, CRO at BlueVine. "My goal is to continuously improve our risk capabilities while delivering outstanding customer experiences, by leveraging data and analytics, and driving innovation across all products."

Former CRO, Ido Lustig, will transition into a new role as BlueVine's General Manager, International. In both of their new roles, Mira and Ido will continue to help BlueVine grow as it strives to be the best partner possible to small business owners. Srinivasan is the third leader joining BlueVine's growing C-suite team in 2021. Her appointment comes on the heels of the appointment of David Quinn , former Silicon Valley Bank and Bank of the West executive as BlueVine's Chief Financial Officer. Mira holds an MBA from the Symbiosis Centre For Management and Human Resource Development. She will work from BlueVine's headquarters in Redwood City, CA.

BlueVine provides small and medium-sized businesses with fast and simple access to financial services built with them in mind. BlueVine's advanced online platform offers an intuitive, convenient solution designed to meet the banking and working capital needs of today's business owners with a suite of products including BlueVine Business Checking, Payments, and Line of Credit. Based in Redwood City, California, BlueVine has provided small and medium-sized businesses with access to more than $9 billion in financing and is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). All lines of credit and term loan products are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

