Miracle Flights Appoints Leslie Baron-Mosley as Chief Executive Officer

National Nonprofit Welcomes Seasoned Nonprofit Leader to Guide Next Phase of Growth and Impact

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Miracle Flights, the nation's leading medical flight charity, today announced the appointment of Leslie Baron-Mosley as Chief Executive Officer.

Baron-Mosley joins Miracle Flights with more than two decades of experience driving growth, transformation, and mission impact across national nonprofit and philanthropic organizations. Most recently serving as Senior Director of Development for Conquer Cancer, The American Society of Clinical Oncology Foundation, she has led multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns, strategic partnerships, and organizational turnarounds spanning healthcare, education, and social impact sectors. Her previous leadership roles include Executive Director and Vice President of Development for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, and Managing Director of Business Development for Teach For America.

Under her leadership, Miracle Flights will continue its 40-year mission of providing free commercial flights for children and families in need of medical care far from home—while expanding its national fundraising footprint, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

"Leslie's leadership, strategic vision, and deep compassion for families perfectly align with Miracle Flights' mission," said Dr. Chris Khorsandi, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Her proven record of building high-performing teams and advancing national nonprofits will be instrumental as we scale our programs and partnerships to serve even more families in need across the country."

Baron-Mosley's appointment marks an important milestone in the organization's evolution from a regional nonprofit into a truly national institution with a diversified donor base, expanded corporate partnerships, and measurable social impact.

"It is an honor to join an organization that has such a powerful and enduring purpose," said Leslie Baron-Mosley. "Miracle Flights represents hope, compassion, and community at its best. I am excited to work alongside the Board, staff, and supporters to expand our reach, deepen our partnerships, and help more families access the medical care they deserve—no matter how far the journey."

Founded in 1985, Miracle Flights has provided more than 165,000 free flights to children and families in need of medical care, regardless of distance or diagnosis. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the organization partners with airlines, airport retailers, donors, and volunteers nationwide to remove the financial barriers to life-changing and life-saving care. For more information about Miracle Flights or to support its mission, visit www.miracleflights.org.

Miracle Flights provides free commercial flights to children and their families who need life-changing medical care not available in their local communities. Since 1985, Miracle Flights has provided more than 165,000 free flights, booking 700 flights per month across the United States. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Miracle Flights is the nation's leading medical flight charity. To learn more, visit miracleflights.org.

SOURCE Miracle Flights