Miracle-Gro and KidsGardening Launch New "Growing the Future" Intergenerational Garden Grants

75 grants to be awarded to mark Miracle-Gro's 75th anniversary

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Miracle-Gro is honoring its legacy of cultivation by investing in the power of community connection through the new Growing the Future Intergenerational Garden Grant program in partnership with KidsGardening.

This initiative is the first grant program ever sponsored by the Miracle-Gro brand and serves as an extension of the longstanding partnership between KidsGardening and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, which together since 2019 have provided annual GroMoreGood Grassroots grants bringing the life-enhancing benefits of gardens to communities across the United States.

75 Grants for 75 Years

In a nod to Miracle-Gro's 75th anniversary, the program will award 75 grants to organizations across the United States and its territories that intentionally bring children and older adults together through shared gardening. Each award is valued at $750 and consists of a $500 cash award check and a $250 product coupon for essential Miracle-Gro gardening supplies to be redeemed at MiracleGro.com.

"Miracle-Gro has long been at the center of the American garden, and we know that the best gardens grow more than just plants—they grow relationships," said Sadie Oldham, VP & general manager, Gardens at ScottsMiracle-Gro. "This grant is a tribute to that legacy. By connecting the wisdom of experienced gardeners with the wonder of youth, we are ensuring that the joy of gardening is passed down and preserved for generations to come.."

The Power of Intergenerational Growth

Intergenerational gardens offer a unique space where older adults can pass along traditions and skills, while young people bring a contagious curiosity that revitalizes the growing process for everyone involved.

"At its heart, our work with Miracle-Gro is about cultivating human connection just as much as it is about cultivating gardens," said Em Shipman, executive director of KidsGardening. "Through our years of work together on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation's GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants, we've seen how gardens transform communities. The 'Growing the Future' grant with Miracle-Gro takes this further, recognizing that when we bring different generations together in the soil, we foster mentorship, empathy and lasting community bonds."

Application Details

In 2026, 75 programs will receive funding to install new or improve existing gardens. Applicants must be in the United States or U.S. Territories, serving at least 15 youth and seniors, and applicants must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status or qualify as tax-exempt. In a commitment to inclusivity, the application process is fully available in both English and Spanish.

Deadline: Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Friday, May 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Notification: Winners will be announced in July 2026 via KidsGardening.org.

Winners will be announced in July 2026 via KidsGardening.org. Impact: Priority will be given to programs engaging more than 50 youth to maximize community reach.

For full eligibility requirements and to apply, please visit https://kidsgardening.org/grant-opportunities/intergenerational-garden-grant/.

About Miracle-Gro

Miracle-Gro is an iconic brand of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and North America's market leader in consumer gardening products, empowering people of all ages to nurture plants and create bountiful gardens to enjoy their own piece of the Earth. Miracle-Gro's indoor and outdoor soils, plant food, potting mixes and organic solutions are among the most recognized in the gardening category. Through support of nonprofit programs and community gardening initiatives, Miracle-Gro helps fight food insecurity while inspiring generations of growers to cultivate a more beautiful, greener world. Founded in 1951, Miracle-Gro is celebrating its 75th anniversary. For more information, visit Miracle-Gro.

About KidsGardening

KidsGardening is a national nonprofit working to ensure every child has the opportunity to play, learn, and grow through gardening. For more than 40 years, KidsGardening has supported educators and caregivers with grants, research-based curriculum, and a thriving community of practice. Each year, the organization reaches more than 2.7 million children across all 50 states, helping them build connections to food, nature, and one another. By making garden-based learning accessible in schools, childcare settings, and community spaces, KidsGardening is cultivating the next generation of healthy, curious, and engaged learners. Learn more at kidsgardening.org.

SOURCE ScottsMiracle-Gro