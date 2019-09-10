Miracles--and Golf Balls--Take Flight at Swings for Wings Golf Social, Benefiting Las Vegas Medical Flight Charity

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tee up to help save lives, as Las Vegas–based Miracle Flights hosts its signature charity golf social, Swings for Wings, at Topgolf Las Vegas on Thursday, September 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. Anticipated highlights for the event, now in its third year, include celebrity appearances, a visit from popular Las Vegas mascots—including Miracle Flights' own Miles the Bear—an upscale silent auction, a Texas barbecue dinner, cocktails and golf. Tickets begin at $200.

Las Vegas-based Miracle Flights will host its signature charity golf social, Swings for Wings, at Topgolf Las Vegas on Thursday, September 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event brings together families Miracle Flights serves and the generous supporters who make it possible for an evening of food, fun and golf.

Since its inaugural event in 2017, Swings for Wings has raised more than $110,000 to help fly children and adults with complex medical needs to life-changing medical treatment far from home.

One of those patients is this year's Swings for Wings guest of honor, 15-year-old Michael Perrino, who has received 19 Miracle Flights over the past decade for treatment of TAR Syndrome, a rare condition that has left him without arms as well as kneecaps. Twice-yearly visits to the Paley Institute in West Palm Beach, Florida—with travel provided by Miracle Flights—have made it possible for Michael to walk short distances and even play a bit of soccer, something his local doctors never thought he'd do.

"Michael's inspiring story is a testament to the importance of our mission and to the valuable role this community plays in helping children and their families live a better quality of life," says Mark E. Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights. "Each year, Swings for Wings gives us an opportunity to bring together the families we serve and the generous supporters who make it possible for an evening that's both heartwarming and fun."

This year's event will also honor another Las Vegas–based nonprofit, Speedway Children's Charities, which has supported Miracle Flights for over a decade. "For the past 10 years, the unwavering generosity of Speedway Children's Charities has enabled us to help more families in our community find the cure for distance," says Brown. "It will be an honor to recognize and celebrate this incredible organization at Swings for Wings."

For event information and to purchase tickets, visit www.miracleflights.org.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation to children and adults via commercial airlines throughout the United States. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 127,857 flights and currently books an average of 700 flights per month. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Press Contact

Erika Koff

(702) 261-0494

221282@email4pr.com

SOURCE Miracle Flights

Related Links

http://miracleflights.org

