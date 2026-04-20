miraDry® Reports 55% Growth in Patient Spend, Significantly Outpacing Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Market, and Kicks Off Odor Awareness Week

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry, Inc., a global leader in non-surgical underarm sweat and odor reduction, today announced 55% year-over-year growth in patient spend and a 43% increase in total treatments in the first quarter of 2026 compared to first quarter 2025. This growth significantly outpaces the broader medical aesthetic energy-based device (EBD) market, which grew just 4% over the same period.

The performance is validated by third-party data from Guidepoint Qsight, leveraging near real-time, transaction-level point-of-sale data feeds from aesthetic practices to track patient spend, treatment volume, market trends, and demographic shifts with a high degree of accuracy.

Together, the increase in both patient spend and treatment volume signals strong underlying patient demand, positioning miraDry as a clear outlier in a legacy aesthetic EBD category experiencing modest growth.

"This is a clear shift toward treatments that help patients feel better, not just look better," said Kelly Holbin, Head of Consumable Sales, North America at miraDry. "Practices leaning into this are seeing broader patient reach and consistent demand with miraDry."

miraDry continues to expand beyond its traditional patient base. Patients over age 35 increased by 8% year-over-year and now represent nearly half of all miraDry patients, reflecting growing demand among individuals experiencing increased sweat and odor through midlife. Approximately 70% of women in perimenopause report increased body odor, yet only 9% discuss it, highlighting a large and underserved patient population.

"We're seeing growing provider interest in miraDry as a way to differentiate and get ahead of the wellness shift," said Larry Lewis, Vice President of Sales, North America at miraDry. "Practices that position it within a broader wellness offering are winning new patients and driving sustainable growth."

As part of its commitment to education and awareness, miraDry kicks off its annual Odor Awareness Week on Monday, April 20, 2026.

A featured webinar will take place on Thursday, April 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, led by Chris Callewaert, also known as "Dr. Armpit." The session will explore the science of odor, emerging patient trends, and practical approaches for providers.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yA-XxF0oR5mqQjAICmlL9Q#/registration

For more information, visit www.miradry.com.

About miraDry®

miraDry is an innovative, FDA-cleared treatment that provides a long-lasting solution for excessive underarm sweat, odor, and hair. Safe, immediate, and non-surgical, miraDry reduces sweat glands and hair follicles in the underarms, delivering lasting results and high patient satisfaction. More than 500,000 patients have been treated globally.

SOURCE miraDry