miraDry® Reports Strong 2025 Growth, Outpacing Aesthetic Energy-Based Device Category and Recognizing Top Providers Across North America

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- miraDry, Inc., the leading innovator in non-invasive sweat and odor reduction, announces strong growth in 2025 while recognizing top-performing provider partners across North America for their outstanding support of patients experiencing unwanted underarm sweat and odor.

According to Qsight, based on patient transactions within aesthetic provider locations in the United States, total patient spending on miraDry grew at more than 10 times the rate of the overall energy-based device (EBD) category in Q4 2025 year-over-year. Total patient spending grew by 34%, reflecting increasing awareness of sweat and odor reduction as an important quality-of-life treatment.

Jill Wassil, Chief Marketing Officer of miraDry, Inc., commented on the company's momentum: "Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of our provider partnerships and the growing recognition that sweat and odor concerns meaningfully impact patients' daily lives. Our top-performing providers are helping lead the way in bringing awareness and effective treatment solutions to more patients across North America."

As part of this momentum, miraDry recognized several providers as Top Performing Providers of 2025, based on treatment volume, revenue performance, and patient engagement. The practices recognized include:

Stop Sweat LA, Beverly Hills, CA





Toronto Sweat Clinic, Toronto, Canada





Zelko Aesthetics, Milwaukee, WI and Chicago, IL





WIFH, Atlanta, GA





Nova Derm, Bayamón, Puerto Rico





Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S., Long Island NY





Chicago Cosmetic Surgery & Dermatology





PEAU esthétique médicale, Montreal, Canada





BioSpa, Newport Beach, CA





Ringpfeil Advanced Dermatology, Philadelphia, PA





RejuvaDERM, Alberta, Canada





VITAHL Medical Aesthetics, Denver, CO





Jandali Plastic Surgery, Trumbull, CT





Skin Wellness Center, Pinellas Park, FL





AesthetiCare Medspa + Wellness, Kansas City, MO

miraDry attributes its continued growth to a focused strategy grounded in provider engagement and patient-centric care. According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society, as many as 33% of people report experiencing excessive sweating, with many indicating it significantly impacts their daily activities. Recognizing this substantial and often underserved need, miraDry equips its provider network with the tools, education, and marketing support required to increase awareness and expand patient access through targeted demand-generation initiatives and patient-focused programs.

Looking ahead, miraDry plans to further expand its provider network across North America, reaching more patients and improving access to a safe, effective treatment that delivers lasting results.

About miraDry, Inc.

miraDry is a leading innovator in non-invasive hyperhidrosis treatment. The miraDry system provides a long-lasting, non-surgical solution for excessive sweating and odor by utilizing microwave energy to selectively target and permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands in the underarm area. For more information, visit miraDry.com.

About Qsight

Qsight is a healthcare analytics platform that provides insights into aesthetic procedure trends and provider performance across the United States. Qsight data is based on aggregated patient transactions within aesthetic provider locations and is used to measure treatment utilization, market growth, and category performance within the aesthetics industry.

SOURCE miraDry