Mirakl and PunchOut2Go Announce Partnership to Offer Industry-First Comprehensive B2B Enterprise Marketplace Solution for Procurement

Last year saw B2B eCommerce adoption accelerate by 10 years in a matter of months , further solidifying B2B buyers' expectations for a digital-first purchasing experience. Moreover, a Q4 2020 survey from McKinsey found that 90 percent of B2B decision-makers expect the dominance of digital sales to persist after the COVID-19 pandemic. In this new world of B2B purchasing, the online marketplaces that can easily integrate into eProcurement processes will quickly become the new leaders.

Using the PunchOut2Go cloud integration platform, Mirakl-powered Marketplace operators can support and embrace functionality such as punchout catalogs, purchase order automation, and electronic invoicing. B2B buyers can integrate marketplaces with their eProcurement and ERP platforms, and B2B sellers can offer more personalized purchasing methods to buyers with eProcurement platforms to digitally transform how they procure. For example, in wholesale industrial supply, one marketplace may be serving multiple customer segments with unique catalogues and pricing tiers. Through this integration, customers can quickly and easily find the products they want at their negotiated prices – optimizing their productivity while delivering a seamless experience.

"This integration unlocks an essential growth channel in B2B eCommerce, simplifying and enabling the procurement process for B2B marketplace operators, buyers, and sellers alike," said, Brady Behrman, CEO, PunchOut2Go. "By combining forces with Mirakl, we're offering the only comprehensive solution for businesses that want to take full advantage of the B2B marketplace opportunity, empowering procurement users to procure the goods necessary to run their business as they are digitally transforming how they purchase. As the first and most advanced enterprise marketplace technology on the market, there was no question that PunchOut2Go would choose to partner with Mirakl, also commerce agnostic."

This partnership announcement follows a record-breaking year of 110 percent revenue growth for Mirakl-powered Marketplaces , which saw a total of $3.1B transacted through the marketplaces in 2020. In that time, Mirakl also supported the launch of 55 enterprise marketplaces, including Global 2000 B2Bs such as ABB, Airbus Helicopters, Thales, and Z-Tech (part of ABInBev).

"The B2B enterprise marketplace opportunity is nearly boundless, but for these marketplaces to deliver on their promise, they have to be aligned to the way that B2B buyers and sellers operate today," said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. "This partnership with PunchOut2Go represents one of the essential investments that Mirakl will make in 2021 as we continue to develop the industry's best and most advanced marketplace solution for B2B organizations."

About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com .

About PunchOut2Go

PunchOut2Go is a global B2B integration company specializing in connecting commerce business platforms with eProcurement spend management and enterprise resource planning applications, allowing companies around the world to streamline purchasing processes and transact electronically. Harnessing the power of the cloud, PunchOut2Go's flexible iPaaS technology seamlessly links business applications to automate the flow of purchasing data and reduces integration complexities for PunchOut catalogs, electronic purchase orders, eInvoices, and other B2B sales order automation documents in order to accelerate business results. Learn more at https://www.punchout2go.com

