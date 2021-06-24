Mirakl Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enable More Enterprises to Build and Operate Marketplaces at Scale

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, today announced that it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. The new partnership builds upon the existing integration between Mirakl and Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, which counts dozens of leading enterprises as joint customers, and further equips Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers with the technology, expertise and ecosystem to build and operate enterprise marketplaces at scale.



"Today's commerce landscape is defined by hyper-efficient business models, rapidly changing trends and a consumer-driven need for expanded assortments and constant availability," said Art Boyd, senior vice president of growth partnerships for Mirakl. "Collaboration and innovation are key to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that customer needs are met, and that's why we're thrilled to announce this new relationship between Mirakl and Adobe. By becoming a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, Mirakl is bringing a new level of expertise to Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers as they launch and scale marketplaces that not only compete but lead in the digital age."



In the age of anything, anytime, anywhere, the enterprise marketplace model offers organizations the ability to go beyond their shelves and find complementary and in-demand products that drive sales. With Mirakl and Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source, enterprises are equipped with the technology, expertise and ecosystem needed to capitalize on the marketplace opportunity.

Customers using Mirakl and Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source together gain access to industry-leading eCommerce solutions that, when combined, help them serve customers better and adapt their business to lead in the changing eCommerce landscape. Notable benefits of launching an enterprise marketplace with Mirakl and Adobe Commerce or Magento Open Source include:

Accelerate time to market: Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers can leverage pre-built integrations to launch a Mirakl-powered marketplace in days and quickly onboard marketplace sellers by combining Mirakl's leading enterprise marketplace SaaS platform with Adobe's widely adopted cloud ecosystem.

"Modern eCommerce requires speed and flexibility to keep up with evolving trends and maintain customer loyalty," said Nik Shroff, senior director of global technology partners at Adobe. "An efficient way to achieve this agility is by building a marketplace that relies on an array of third-party sellers and partners. We look forward to further working with Mirakl to bring their marketplace technology and expertise to Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source customers, so they can thrive in the marketplace economy."



About Mirakl

Mirakl offers the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform. With Mirakl, organizations across B2B and B2C industries can launch marketplaces faster, grow bigger, and operate with confidence as they exceed rising customer expectations. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and the world's most trusted brands choose Mirakl for its comprehensive solution of technology, expertise, and the Mirakl Connect ecosystem to unlock the power of the platform business model for them. As a result, companies like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch Group, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Maisons du Monde, Metro, and Toyota Material Handling gain the speed, scale and agility to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information, visit www.mirakl.com.

