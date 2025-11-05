Miramont Wellness Centers Joins National Initiative to Support Firefighter's Mental Wellness

Ft. Collins-based center offering complimentary mental health treatments for firefighters

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miramont Wellness Centers are offering complimentary mental health treatments for first responders as part of its partnership in the BTL Cares First Responder Initiative, a wellness campaign developed by BTL Industries to provide mental and emotional health support to firefighters.

Miramont Wellness is now offering firefighters complimentary treatments of EXOMIND™, a brain stimulation device that helps reduce depression and optimizes mental health. This breakthrough, FDA-cleared device supports mental clarity and emotional resilience.

"We are excited to launch this partnership with BTL Industries during National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month," says John Bender, M.D., founder and CEO of Miramont Wellness. "Firefighters are often the first to respond in emergency situations and show up when our community needs them most. We're honored to give back by offering treatments that help them feel strong, clear, and supported — inside and out."

The partnership reflects a greater understanding of the mental toll that first responders endure. For example, studies show that up to 30% of firefighters experience behavioral health challenges, and many suffer from chronic fatigue, and burnout because of the demanding nature of the job.

Through EXOMIND™ firefighters will gain access to non-invasive, drug-free, and surgery-free treatments which may:

Improve emotional regulation and cognitive function





Help with focus and brain fog and improve mood





Treat depression, anxiety and OCD

Dr. Bender encourages local firefighters to reach out to learn more or schedule a consultation by calling Miramont Wellness Centers, about the BTL Cares program at 970-225-5005 or log on to www.Miramont.US.

About Miramont Wellness Centers

Miramont Wellness Centers offers concierge care, hormone balancing, weight management and onsite X-ray, mammography, lab and behavioral health therapy services. This forward-thinking facility features some robotic medical assistants that attend to patients and take notes during medical appointments. Miramont Wellness Center also offers insurance.

The Miramont MedSpa, (www.miramontmedspa.us), with locations in Ft. Collins and Parker, offers lasers, filler, Botox, and microdermabrasion. In addition, customers can benefit from minimally invasive face lifts and mommy makeovers.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more.

