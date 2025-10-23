Miramont Wellness Centers Offers New Device and New Program for Treating Depression and Optimizing Mental Health

Complimentary Oct. 29 EXOMIND EXPERIENCE Party held during National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month – a time to keep your mental health in check and seek help. For that reason, Miramont Wellness Centers in Fort Collins is offering an October 29 complimentary event to introduce EXOMIND, the latest breakthrough device for patients struggling with depression, anxiety, OCD, and other mental health issues. EXOMIND is an FDA-cleared noninvasive brain stimulation treatment that is covered by most insurance carriers.

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

"EXOMIND is a breakthrough device that uses magnetic energy to restore the neural pathways in the brain," says John Bender, M.D., M.B.A., a board-certified family medicine physician and CEO of Miramont Wellness Centers, with clinics in Fort Collins and Parker. "It is a great alternative for patients not wanting to take anti-depression medications. Our center is the only one in Colorado accepting medical insurance for this procedure."

With EXOMIND, an applicator placed on the head uses magnetic pulses to stimulate the frontal cortex of the brain, an area responsible for emotional regulation and cognitive function. When using insurance, treatment sessions are approximately 18 minutes, five days a week for six weeks, or when paying cash, treatments are accelerated, consisting of six 30-minute sessions over three weeks.

EXOMIND users often report improved sleep quality and energy levels, enhanced emotional wellness and a reduction in obsessive thoughts and behaviors. Research shows patients notice reduced food cravings and on average, most patients experience weight loss.

Miramont Wellness Centers offer concierge care, hormone balancing, weight management and onsite X-ray, mammography, lab and behavioral health therapy services. This forward-thinking facility features some robotic medical assistants that attend to patients and take notes during medical appointments. Miramont Wellness Centers also offer insurance.

Miramont Wellness Centers, Fort Collins, is hosting an "EXOMIND EXPERIENCE" party, 12-7 p.m., Wednesday, October 29. There will be a nominal charge for a private full EXOMIND treatment during an exclusive 12 – 4 p.m. event, followed by a complimentary party from 4 – 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Fort Collins Center, 4674 Snow Mesa Dr., STE 140. All attendees who sign up in advance, will enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes, and significant discounted pricing. To RSVP, call (970) 225-5005, or visit www.miramont.us.

