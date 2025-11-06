Mircom Partners with Amazon Key to Enhance Secure Deliveries in Multi-Unit Residential Buildings

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mircom Group of Companies, Canada's leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent building and life safety solutions, is pleased to announce that it has become an official industry reseller of Amazon Key, a service that enables drivers to deliver Amazon packages securely inside multi-unit properties without assistance from staff and residents.

Through this collaboration, Mircom's TX3 series of access control and communication systems will continue to support Amazon Key, enabling drivers to enter designated areas of residential properties for secure and convenient package deliveries. This channel partnership strengthens Mircom's commitment to creating safer, smarter and more connected living environments across Canada.

"This strategic channel relationship leverages Mircom's market leadership and strong presence in multi-unit residential access control to expand the availability of Amazon Key in Canada. Through this partnership, property managers, installers and residents can benefit from the compatibility of Amazon Key with Mircom's TX3 line of access control solutions," said Gerry Nievera, Director – Sales & Operations, Amazon Key.

Delivering Value Across the Ecosystem

For Residents: Deliveries are placed inside the building, where they're protected against theft, damage, and bad weather.

Deliveries are placed inside the building, where they're protected against theft, damage, and bad weather. For Building Managers: Less time buzzing in drivers, fewer missed deliveries, and reduced package handling overhead.

Less time buzzing in drivers, fewer missed deliveries, and reduced package handling overhead. For Installers and Contractors: Straightforward interface with Mircom's widely deployed TX3 access control solutions.

Straightforward interface with Mircom's widely deployed TX3 access control solutions. For Delivery Drivers: Streamlined, secure building access, reducing delivery delays and unsuccessful delivery attempts.

"This partnership reflects our strategy of working with leading service providers to extend the functionality of access control platforms beyond just security," said Brian Storrie, Vice President of Security Products, Mircom Group of Companies. "Amazon Key's proven delivery technology interfaces with our TX3 line to deliver real-world benefits to residents, property managers, and delivery drivers. It's another step in ensuring that our customers receive reliable, scalable solutions that extend beyond traditional security."

Technology at the Core

The partnership builds on the trusted foundation of Mircom's TX3 series, including the TX3-Touch systems, which are widely deployed across North America. These systems are fully compatible with Amazon Key's secure entry technology, ensuring a smooth, secure and reliable installation process.

As the demand for last-mile delivery solutions grows, Mircom and Amazon Key are working together to deliver secure, convenient and scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the built environment.

For more information about Mircom's access control solutions and Amazon Key integration, visit www.mircom.com/amazonkey.

About Mircom Group of Companies

Mircom is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of intelligent building solutions, specializing in fire detection, security and building automation. With a presence in over 100 countries, Mircom delivers innovative products that make buildings smarter, safer and more connected.

