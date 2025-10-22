Mircom Unveils Next-Generation Integrated Access Control Platform for Modern Residential and Mixed-Use Buildings

10″ Touchscreen, Cloud Integration, and Unified Communication Redefine Property Security

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mircom Group of Companies is launching a breakthrough in residential access control, signaling a new era of platform-driven, integrated building security. The company confirms that the new solution will unite advanced hardware design with flexible, cloud-connected intelligence to deliver a seamless experience for residents, visitors and property managers alike.

Mircom TX3-T10

Access control is evolving beyond managing credentials and door strikes. Engineered with a platform-first approach, the Mircom system integrates seamlessly with existing building infrastructure while supporting modern features like mobile and cloud-based management. The platform has been engineered from the ground up to integrate mobility, identity management and intelligent building communication, all within a single, cohesive system.

"The future of property security lies in openness, scalability and interoperability," said Jason Falbo, Chief Technology Officer at Mircom. "We have designed our next-generation solution to work effortlessly with the technologies people already rely on, while future-proofing for what comes next."

Industry observers can expect a solution that combines durability, modern aesthetics and an intuitive interface with robust security features and streamlined installation. The system is designed to empower:

Residents: Enter the building using an access card or entry code, receive video calls via the MiEntry app, and remotely unlock doors and gates. Generate QR codes through the MiEntry app for temporary access for visitors and delivery personnel.

Visitors: Call residents or reception, scroll through a list of names and groups, search for a specific name to call, and utilize QR codes for quick dialing or temporary access.

Property Managers: Review event logs, issue or restrict access and have peace of mind with IP65 rated and vandal-resistant design.

Installers: Quick easy installation, configuration, and updates.

This release reflects Mircom's commitment to serving the needs of residential communities, gated properties and multi-dwelling developments that demand both style and substance in their security solutions. More information about the offering can be accessed on our website www.mircom.com/T10

About Mircom Group of Companies

Mircom is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of intelligent building solutions, specializing in fire detection, security and building automation. With a presence in over 100 countries, Mircom delivers innovative products that make buildings smarter, safer and more connected.

For more information, please contact:

Marketing Communications

[email protected]

1.888.660.4655

SOURCE Mircom Group