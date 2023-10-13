MIRDC's R&D Innovation Continues to Expand

"The award-winning technology is the 'Electrochemical Machining System for Intelligent Electrode with Three-Dimensional Variable Curvature (EMS)'," stated MIRDC president Yung-Hsiang Lai. "This technology, coupled with electrical discharge machining, replaces traditional machining methods and can be applied to the creation of structurally complex parts that are challenging to machine. The solution has already been successfully implemented in the production of aerospace turbofan engine diffusers and has the potential to be utilized in the machining of specialized structural parts of aircraft fuselages or aerospace fasteners. The system excels at handling tough-to-cut materials or ultra-thin curved surfaces, machining without leaving residual stresses. It completes tasks in one go, improving the productivity by over threefold, paving the way for its integration into the global aerospace supply chain. Furthermore, MIRDC's technical team has collaborated with the Georgia Institute of Technology (GIT) in the United States to globally advance the center's proprietary R&D technologies."

Thanks to the government's long-term support, MIRDC has overcome processing bottlenecks in metal-related industries and is well-positioned to fulfill the demand for complex components and low-volume customized solutions, bolstering Taiwanese vendors' order fulfillment capabilities and international competitiveness. Particularly in diverse product manufacturing and application scenarios, the center is at the forefront of R&D innovation. This not only strengthens Taiwan's industrial research capabilities but also spurs the growth of the island's next-generation industries. This year, MIRDC's technological achievements have once again been recognized at R&D 100 Awards, further highlighting the organization's ongoing commitment to propelling its R&D outcomes on a global scale.

SOURCE Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC)

