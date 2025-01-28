miRecule and GBI Biomanufacturing Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Development of Antibody RNA Conjugate (ARC) Therapies

PLANTATION, Fla. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- miRecule, a biotechnology company pioneering RNA therapies, and GBI Biomanufacturing, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic partnership to advance the development and clinical supply of miRecule's innovative Antibody-RNA Conjugate (ARC) based products.

Under the agreement, GBI will leverage its expertise and state-of-the-art facilities to support miRecule in the development and clinical production of its ARC therapies. These therapies combine the precision of antibody targeting with the efficacy of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics, representing a significant advancement in the treatment of challenging and rare diseases with unmet medical need.

"Our collaboration with GBI marks a significant milestone in advancing our ARC technology to address the genetic causes of serious diseases. Their expertise in conjugation technologies and antibody manufacturing makes them an ideal partner to efficiently propel our ARC programs into clinical development, with the potential to deliver meaningful benefits to patients," said Anthony Saleh, Ph.D., CEO of miRecule.

Karl Pinto, Chairman and CEO of GBI, commented, "This partnership with miRecule showcases our commitment to advancing innovative therapeutic modalities. By consolidating the development and manufacturing of both monoclonal antibodies and RNA bioconjugates under one roof, we can streamline the path to clinical trials. Our extensive experience and continued investments in ARC manufacturing position us uniquely to support miRecule's groundbreaking work."

miRecule RNA Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough RNA therapies for a wide range of diseases. The company's proprietary DREAmiR™ platform enables the development of targeted RNA therapies with the potential to overcome the limitations of current treatment options.

GBI Biomanufacturing is a leading CDMO providing comprehensive development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals. With a strong track record of innovation and quality, GBI supports the development of complex biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, conjugates, and other therapeutic modalities.

