Miri Technologies Launches V410 Live 4K Video Encoder/Decoder for Streaming and AV-over-IP

READING, Pa., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miri Technologies Inc. today unveiled its V410 live 4K video encoder/decoder for streaming, IP-based production workflows and AV-over-IP distribution. Designed with an emphasis on exceptional usability, the V410 combines intuitive user interfaces with rich functionality, robust connectivity – including Wi-Fi 7 – and flexible format support.

The Miri V410 will make its world trade show debut at ISE 2026 (Barcelona, February 3 to 6) in stand 4G550 with Miri's European master distributor Riwit.

"Encoding and decoding should be about more than just formats and features," said Ryan Brenneman, Co-Founder and CTO of Miri Technologies. "An easy and efficient user experience is just as important as specifications. The Miri V410 encoder/decoder is designed to be simple enough for less-technical users and volunteers but offers deep enough controls and advanced capabilities to delight experienced producers and media engineers."

The versatile Miri V410 is user-configurable either as an encoder or as a decoder. It can encode one live 4K Ultra HD output at 60 frames per second or two simultaneous 2K QHD (2560x1440) channels. As a decoder, the device can decode two 4K Ultra HD streams concurrently from most supported source formats. Video input and output connections include HDMI, 3G-SDI and USB interfaces with embedded audio support.

For live streaming, the V410 can encode or decode H.264 or H.265 in a wide range of protocols including SRT, RTMP, RTMPS, HLS, TS over UDP and RTSP. For video-over-IP applications, the V410 can encode NDI® HX2 or NDI HX3, and can decode both of those formats as well as NDI High Bandwidth. In encode mode, the V410 can even transcode from NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX2 or NDI HX3 IP inputs to streaming formats and protocols.

Miri will also offer ISE attendees a sneak peek at upcoming support for the emerging OMT (Open Media Transport) open-source protocol in the V410.

The Miri V410's user-centric focus extends beyond its intuitive, browser-based web interface to the physical design of the device. An LCD screen combines with front-panel menu and shortcut buttons for easy monitoring and control. A large tally light ring around the top of the unit and dedicated front-panel VU meters provide instant visibility of tally status and audio levels. Miri's attention to detail is further exemplified by the convenient headphone jack on the front of the unit, enabling quick-connect audio monitoring even in dense rack-mount installations.

Continuing Miri's core hallmark of robust network connectivity, the V410 features built-in Wi-Fi 7 – a first for professional video encoding/decoding hardware – to maximize wireless performance even in crowded environments. Dual Gigabit Ethernet connections provide multi-LAN connectivity or redundancy, with Power over Ethernet (PoE) supported on one of the ports. And of course, the V410 can be paired with Miri's award-winning X510 dual-cellular bonding router for maximum internet connectivity resilience and performance.

The space-efficient V410 measures 210mm by 142mm by 43.5mm (8.27 inches by 5.60 inches by 1.73 inches) and can be used on a desktop or in a rack. In addition to live streaming, content can also be recorded to files on a microSD card or external USB drive.

"In a high-pressure production environment, little details can all add up to make a big difference in simplifying operation, instilling confidence and reducing stress," added Brenneman. "From the carefully crafted web user interface to the convenience of the physical touchpoints, the V410 is designed to work the way users always wished their encoder or decoder would."

Miri Technologies ( www.miri.tech ) develops innovative solutions that enable resilient internet connectivity anywhere and efficient IP media transport.

