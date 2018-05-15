Mirriad Expands Global Executive Team with Strategic New Hires

Jones brings extensive research and insight experience from both the publisher/technology side as well as advertising agencies. Most recently he served as Head of International Research and Consumer Insight for AOL, positioning the company as a leader in understanding a diversity of audiences across digital platforms and products including TechCrunch, Skype and MSN. Prior to AOL, he spent five years at Microsoft driving key research and programmatic advertising strategies in Europe. Jones is also a former Chairman of the Research Committee for IAB Europe, where he helped shape the organization's industry leading research and intelligence on how to deliver ROI for brands. He brings a comprehensive grasp of international advertising practices and unique insights to enhance Mirriad's customer engagement and in-video consumer experience.

Warrier has rich and diverse experience working with some of the most established media companies in the world including NBC, Sony, and most recently with Discovery Networks, where she was responsible for building several of Discovery's portfolio brands. She is brought on to build a strong revenue pipeline and drive strategic alliances with premium content makers across linear and digital platforms in the region.

Says Mirriad CEO Mark Popkiewicz, "We're delighted to add the caliber and breadth of experience that Tim and Neha bring to the team. Both of these individuals have long and impressive track records in advertising, measurement and media, and will be instrumental in nurturing our core product offerings and global relationships."

Recently, Mirriad unveiled a new 10-second in-video ad unit designed to provide advertisers with quality brand exposure within mainstream entertainment content. At a time when audiences are tuning out of traditional video advertising but consuming more video content than ever, Mirriad's In-Video Advertising solution offers streaming platforms the ability to monetize while meeting key industry requirements for safety, verification, viewability and value.

Says Tim Jones, "This in-video advertising platform is a natural solution to a problem that's plaguing the industry; ad fatigue. I'm looking forward to bringing my knowledge and data-driven insights to help drive success for Mirriad's customers."

Says Neha Warrier, "I have over a decade of experience working with some of the most established and reputable brands in Indian media. Mirriad offers one of the most unique bespoke solutions I've seen, both for broadcast networks who want to reduce ad load, and for advertisers and brands who are trying to reach their target audiences more effectively. I'm delighted to be joining during this exciting time of growth."

More information about Mirriad can be found at Mirriad.com

ABOUT MIRRIAD

Mirriad is a video technology company delivering in-video advertising by naturally blending brand advertising into popular entertainment content.

Mirriad creates advertising opportunities within existing video content across multiple shows. Advertisers can reach target audiences in a contextually relevant way without interrupting the viewing experience. The new ad format can be used alone or combined with other media and is aligned with existing media trading.

Mirriad is headquartered in London, with offices in the leading advertising markets in the world: New York, Mumbai, Shanghai and São Paulo.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirriad-expands-global-executive-team-with-strategic-new-hires-300648089.html

SOURCE Mirriad

Related Links

http://www.mirriad.com

