Mirriad Partners With Tencent, One of the World's Largest Video Platforms, to Reach Huge Entertainment Audiences with Branded Content Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer vision and AI-powered platform company Mirriad announces a two-year exclusive agreement with Tencent, one of the largest online video platforms in China. The breakthrough partnership will allow advertisers to reach targeted audiences by integrating branded content directly into entertainment programming without interrupting the viewer experience. The key innovation allows only the new programme segments containing advertising to be delivered to Tencent and integrated at the point Tencent releases content to its digital video platforms.

Mirriad and Tencent have been working to develop new technology which integrates Mirriad's in-video technology more closely with Tencent's video platforms. With Mirriad's API, the integration will be fully automated with ease and speed to ultimately transform the way advertisers engage with their target audiences in content.

Says Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad, "We are excited to partner with Tencent to bring this new ad format to advertisers in China. Our ambition is to partner with the biggest broadcasters and digital platforms around the world to create new in-video inventory that helps advertisers connect with engaged audiences."

Mirriad is also growing its partnerships in the US and Europe. Campaigns such as T-Mobile in the U.S. and SEAT in France have shown consistently impressive uplift in brand awareness and consideration.

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

