LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirror Digital has been listed as the fourth "Best Small Business" for the "2022 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles." Presented by Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ), the 16th annual awards honor 100 Los Angeles-based businesses that are setting trends and redefining the employee experience.

Mirror Digital Named Fourth 'Best Small Business' Workplace in Los Angeles

Mirror Digital is a pioneer in the digital media industry, operating the largest network of multicultural publishers and creators in the U.S., connecting Fortune 500 brands and advertisers with U.S. multicultural markets. Founded in 2012, it was the first Black-owned digital media company created to drive opportunity and revenue for multicultural voices and creators (including Asian American & Pacific Islander, Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ communities).

Its innovative client and creator partnerships and programmatic marketplace now drive above-market revenue for 850+ diverse content creators across all channels, including web 2.0 and 3.0, mobile, social, video, audio, and other emerging digital media platforms.

Mirror Digital's leadership and staff also reflect the diversity of its creators' networks and possess a deep passion for media innovation and authentic storytelling that resonates with its partners and communities. In addition, its teams bring deep experience in creative media strategy, publishing, ad tech, and operations, helping to make Mirror Digital an ideal recipient of this award.

"As a Los Angeles native, I am thrilled that my firm is being recognized by the business community in my hometown," says Sheila Marmon, founder and CEO. "The Mirror Digital team collectively shapes the culture, and they are the glue that makes our company one of the best places to work -- even while we are remote. My wonderful colleagues deserve all the congratulations and the shine."

Mirror Digital is one of 100 small, medium, and large businesses identified and recognized by the LABJ and Workforce Research group for the "The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles" awards. The award is open to LA-based companies that have been operating for at least one year and have at least 15 LA-based employees. Awardees were selected based on rigorous criteria, including company leadership, culture, communications, and demographics, as well as an employee survey.

The 2022 rankings were revealed on Thursday, August 11 at a virtual awards ceremony and featured in the August 15, 2022, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

