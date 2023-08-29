MISI Joins Maryland's Global Gateway Soft Landing Program

As a formal partner to the Maryland Department of Commerce's Global Gateway program, MISI will start hosting companies looking to explore the U.S. market on Sept. 1, 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MISI , a cybersecurity nonprofit driving small business and academic engagement, STEM and workforce development opportunities, and proof of concept innovation, is pleased to be an official partner of Maryland's Global Gateway Soft Landing Program. Managed by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the program provides international companies with an opportunity to test out their viability in the U.S. market.

As a Soft Landing partner, MISI will be issued grants to provide approved companies with access to facilities, resources, advisors, and more. The participating companies will be able to place personnel in Maryland for a period of six months, and MISI will arrange events, mentorship, and guide them through doing business in Maryland and across the U.S.

MISI will host its first Soft Landing participants in Azimuth 24, a distinct space within MISI's Cyber Mission Accelerator facilities, starting on Sept. 1, 2023. At the end of the initial six-month period, these businesses will be considered for an advantage to permanently open an office within the state of Maryland, and along with that, bring high-tech job opportunities to the region.

The first international company participating through MISI is Flexxon . Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a next-generation storage device manufacturer, specializing in hardware-based cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND flash storage devices.

Camellia Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexxon shared, "Flexxon is honored to be the first international company to participate in MISI's engagement with the Maryland Global Gateway Soft Landing Program. This is a significant stride towards Flexxon's strategic expansion within the U.S. market. By actively elevating cybersecurity standards and fostering innovation across borders, we are resolutely addressing the escalating threat of cybercrime. We welcome MISI's support and are enthusiastic about the prospect of contributing to the advancement of cybersecurity solutions on a global scale."

"MISI is honored to play a role in supporting global companies that are interested in bringing innovative, cutting-edge technology to the U.S.," said TC Hoot, MISI Senior Program Manager. "Our mission is to work with non-traditional companies that have the potential to address the U.S. Department of Defense and other government cybersecurity needs. We look forward to seeing how companies like Flexxon with a focus on addressing cybercrime threats take advantage of this program and to walking with them along their journey."

To learn more about Maryland's Global Gateway Soft Landing program or to be notified when applications open to participate as an international organization, click here . For more information about MISI events, partnerships and more, visit misi.tech/ .

About MISI

MISI is a cybersecurity nonprofit fueling the people and technology needed to solve critical cybersecurity challenges. MISI's three pillars of focus include: small business and academic engagement, STEM and workforce development, and proof of concept innovation. Through collaboration with small businesses, academic researchers, and non-traditional members of the cybersecurity community, MISI serves as an intermediary and helps connect U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and the U.S. government to the innovative products and solutions needed to advance the nation's cybersecurity capabilities.

MISI operates programs out of MISI facilities, including two nationally acclaimed Cyber Mission Accelerators with over 100,000 square feet of space: DreamPort and MindScape. DreamPort was created in partnership with US Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) as a non-government-owned or operated independent facility to provide cyber national mission forces and partners with continuous innovation in cyber capabilities.

Visit https://misi.tech/ to learn more.

About Flexxon

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a global company that specialises in next generation hardware cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND storage devices. Rooted in its strong pedigree as a leading industrial NAND flash storage solutions provider, Flexxon introduced the X-PHY brand in 2021 to address the rising tide of cybersecurity concerns. Through the expanding X-PHY suite of solutions, Flexxon is committed to protecting the basic rights of all citizens of the digital economy through constant innovation to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of today. With over forty patents and counting, Flexxon's market-leading products and solutions aim to deliver the utmost security and confidentiality standards to users.

For more information, please visit:

Flexxon: flexxon.com

X-PHY: x-phy.com

