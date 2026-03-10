MISS DIG 811 Membership Elects John Ciesielski of Wade Trim to Board of Directors

Design expertise from Wade Trim leader will strengthen MISS DIG 811's safety and technology initiatives.

LANSING, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISS DIG 811 is pleased to announce that John Ciesielski, Senior Vice President at Wade Trim, has been elected by the MISS DIG 811 membership to serve as the Board's new Design Representative. Ciesielski brings decades of design-side experience supporting complex infrastructure projects throughout Michigan. His addition reflects a growing recognition that design professionals must have a direct voice in shaping Michigan's one-call system.

John Ciesielski, Senior Vice President, Wade Trim

"I'm grateful to be part of an organization that plays a critical role in excavation safety and infrastructure protection," said Ciesielski. "I welcome the opportunity to work with a forward-thinking team to advance technology and innovative solutions that strengthen the MISS DIG 811 system."

Why Design Representation Matters

A design-side voice on the Board ensures MISS DIG 811's processes and educational tools align with real-world planning workflows, which are critical as Michigan expands infrastructure work in transportation, broadband, energy, and municipal development.

Design representation strengthens:

Early‑stage coordination between planners, engineers, and facility owners

between planners, engineers, and facility owners Reduction of underground utility strikes , a persistent statewide safety concern

, a persistent statewide safety concern Integration of visual GIS system data , a priority for future ticketing improvements

, a priority for future ticketing improvements Damage prevention education tailored to designers, engineers, and project owners

To learn more about design resources and safe digging procedures, visit https://www.missdig811.org.

"We are actively working to integrate visual GIS system data into the MISS DIG 811 ticketing process, as well as large-scale project coordination. The future is visual, and Mr. Ciesielski's expertise will be instrumental in helping us get there," said Nick Bonstell, CEO, MISS DIG 811.

"On behalf of the Board, I congratulate John Ciesielski on his election as our newest Design Representative. His experience in the Industrial Commercial Energy market will be instrumental as MISS DIG continues to advance damage prevention efforts that reduce utility strikes and help prevent property damage, service disruptions, and serious risk of injury or loss of life," said Jim Moskal, Board Chair, MISS DIG 811.

Media Contact: Colleen Goddard, Senior Education Manager, MISS DIG 811

[email protected] | 906-789-3083

About MISS DIG 811

MISS DIG 811 is Michigan's statewide one-call notification system, established in 1970 to protect the public, underground utilities, and critical infrastructure. The system provides a free service for anyone planning to dig, helping prevent damage, service interruptions, and excavation-related injuries.

Learn more at missdig811.org.

SAFETY IS IN YOUR HANDS. EVERY DIG. EVERY TIME.

SOURCE MISS DIG 811