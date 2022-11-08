"Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe" Released by Dianña, Who Channels Her Karen Carpenter Roots

Dianña's first Christmas release comes on the heels of her first top 20 Billboard Adult Contemporary hit "Hands"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe" by Dianña releases to Adult Contemporary and Country radio, and all major streaming platforms reported her label Billeegee Productions. It combines a timeless melody with a familiar theme of how much we miss our distant loved ones at Christmas, but with a special twist.

Dianña's vocals add to the feeling that you've probably heard this song before, as her voice and style are reminiscent of the many holiday songs by Karen Carpenter. "Several years ago, I did a tribute show as Karen Carpenter in Las Vegas. I studied Karen's unique vocal stylings so especially when I sing holiday songs it naturally comes out," said Dianña.

"Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe" was written by Dianña, produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.

'Hands' by Dianña recently spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20. She was the #1 independent artist on the Adult Contemporary charts for five of those weeks, including knocking none other than Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett from the #1 position.

The multi-talented Dianña also hit the charts earlier in 2022 with a novelty song, "Calm Down Karen," which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.

