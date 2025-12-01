Mission, a CDW Company, Achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization, Expanding Enterprise AI Capabilities

Recognition distinguishes Mission for delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems across enterprise sectors

Mission, a CDW company and U.S.-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services and ISV Accelerate Partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Mission as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, secure, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Mission as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Mission excels in implementing Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and other leading AWS-compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.

"Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization reflects Mission's commitment to advancing autonomous AI systems that deliver measurable business outcomes," said Ted Stuart, President and COO of Mission, a CDW Company. "This specialization validates what our team has been focused on: helping organizations move past the proof-of-concept phase and into deploying production AI agents that drive real business outcomes. Whether it's multi-agent orchestration or Amazon Bedrock AgentCore implementations, we're solving problems that generate tangible ROI. AWS customers need partners who can navigate this technology with confidence, and this recognition confirms we're delivering on that promise."

"Mission earning the AWS Agentic AI Specialization is no surprise to us — it mirrors the exceptional caliber they brought to our project from day one," said Jon Goldman, CTO at Playbill. "Their team guided us through the architecture and deployment of a cutting-edge research assistant powered by Amazon Bedrock Agents and advanced text-to-SQL capabilities. What began as a limited trial for our editorial department has already shown how profoundly autonomous AI systems can reshape internal workflows. Mission also invested significant effort into guardrails, source citations, and data-grounded reasoning, giving our editors confidence that every response is anchored in factual information rather than hallucinations. Their mastery of agentic design and the broader AWS ecosystem enabled us to move from concept to a highly functional proof of concept with impressive speed. As we look ahead, we're excited to expand the volume of data, improve responsiveness, and evolve this into a production-ready tool for our content creators—and eventually a visitor-facing experience that can deliver clear, plain-language answers to theatre fans seeking information."

Mission's Agentic AI consulting services help organizations design, deploy, and scale autonomous AI systems that handle complex, multi-step workflows across enterprise operations. Mission, a finalist for AWS Partner of the Year for Generative AI Consulting in 2024, has delivered over 250 unique generative AI solutions. Mission serves customers across various industries, specializing in healthcare, life sciences, retail, software, media, finance, private equity, education, nonprofit, and state and local government verticals.

For more information about Mission's Agentic AI solutions on AWS, please visit https://www.missioncloud.com/solutions/gen-ai/agentic-ai.

About Mission, a CDW Company

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software. We help manage technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of cloud experts empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technologies, such as agentic AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments, ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to closing the cloud skills gap. For more information, visit: www.missioncloud.com.

