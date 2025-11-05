MISSION-backed program administrator Diamond Head Specialty Underwriting Launches with Small Business Management Liability Offering

Insurance Industry Leader Bryant Baloloy brings over three decades of Management Liability underwriting experience to manage executive risk for small businesses

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Head Specialty Underwriting, a program administrator delivering tailored executive liability coverage solutions to protect small businesses and leaders against emerging risks, launches today. This non-admitted product is backed by A- rated capacity and provides small businesses with directors and officers liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, and fidelity/crime insurance. Diamond Head's small business executive liability offerings are available in all 50 U.S. states, with $2 million, $1 million, and $500,000 limit options.

Diamond Head is part of the MISSION portfolio of programs and is being led by CEO Bryant Baloloy. An accomplished insurance executive with a proven track record of launching successful operations, driving superior revenue growth, and delivering profitability, Baloloy brings his expertise across various insurance lines to the helm of Diamond Head.

Specializing in innovative management liability insurance solutions, Diamond Head Specialty Underwriting is uniquely focused on the needs of small businesses, defined as commercial private companies with under $5 million in annual revenue and under 50 employees.

"Management liability for small businesses is an underserved market. Most distribution models don't have the time or the bandwidth to focus on small business," said Baloloy. "Carriers struggle implementing small business D&O policies because the economics do not add up."

Further differentiating Diamond Head is their implementation of AI and machine learning, which will be deeply integrated into the company's underwriting processes, as well as the use of API-based technology.

"With our tech-driven approach, we provide small businesses with quality coverage in an efficient manner. API-based technology gives us cutting edge opportunity to set a new standard in management liability insurance distribution," said Baloloy.

About Diamond Head Specialty Underwriting

About MISSION:

MISSION is a technology-driven program administrator empowering world-class talent to build specialty insurance programs. MISSION offers entrepreneurial underwriters the capacity, expertise and resources they need to quickly and successfully bring their insurance products to market.

