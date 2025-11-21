Mission Accomplished: Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company Surpass Veterans Day Debt Relief Goal, Eliminate $34 Million in Veteran Medical Debt

The veteran-owned brands exceeded their initial $25M pledge by 36%, delivering life-changing relief to thousands of military veterans across the country with ForgiveCo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a mission to erase $25 million in veteran medical debt has surged far past expectations. Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company – in partnership with ForgiveCo – announced today that their joint Veterans Day initiative has successfully eliminated $34 million in medical debt held by thousands of U.S. military veterans.

From November 7–11, both companies pledged 100% of profits from online sales to an effort called "Operation Debt of Gratitude." The response from consumers nationwide exceeded projections, driving the initiative well beyond its target and placing it among the largest acts of medical-debt forgiveness for military veterans on record.

"Veterans have already paid the highest price for our freedom and the fact that any veteran is faced with battling medical debt is unacceptable," said Bear Handlon, co-founder and CEO of Born Primitive and former U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant. "Opreration Debt of Gratitude set a bold goal at $25 million, but our customers showed up in bigger force than we could've imagined. Surpassing our goal by this amount proves that when a mission matters, our community answers the call."

The support is critically needed: medical debt hits veterans harder than almost any group in America. Over one-third of veterans worry they can't afford care, and 1 in 5 have medical debt in collections – nearly double the national rate. More than 33% report surprise bills topping $1,000. Post-9/11 veterans shoulder the steepest burden, as service-related conditions and gaps in VA care leave those with medical debt twice as likely to face eviction or housing instability.

"Our mission has always been to support and uplift the veteran community, and this initiative is a powerful example of that mission in action," said Mat Best, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Black Rifle Coffee Company. "Eliminating $34 million in medical debt isn't just a number; it represents thousands of veterans who can move forward without an unfair financial burden."

Through ForgiveCo's innovative model, qualifying medical debt will be acquired and fully eliminated – no applications required. Impact letters notifying veterans of their debt forgiveness will begin arriving in mailboxes of beneficiaries before year end.

Among the military beneficiaries is Mara C. , a U.S. Army veteran and Gold Star spouse from Denver, CO. After losing her husband in Iraq and surviving a devastating car accident, she was left with over $341,000 in medical debt. Through "Operation Debt of Gratitude," the entire debt balance was eliminated.

"The number is staggering, but the impact goes so much deeper – lives changed, burdens lifted, and families finally able to breathe again," said Erik Antico, President of ForgiveCo. "Eliminating $34 million in veteran medical debt is proof of what can happen when mission-driven brands join forces for something bigger than themselves."

This year's success builds directly on Born Primitive's 2024 Veterans Day effort, which eliminated $11 million in veteran medical debt for nearly 6,000 beneficiaries. Combined, Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company have now generated more than $47 million in medical-debt relief for the veteran community.

Born Primitive plans to expand the movement's impact in 2026, using this overwhelming public response as proof that the mission resonates nationwide and that far more can be done to confront the veteran medical-debt crisis head-on.

For more information, visit www.bornprimitive.com and www.blackriflecoffee.com .

About Born Primitive:

Born Primitive was founded in 2014 by former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Bear Handlon and Co-Founder Mallory Riley out of a passion for Olympic weightlifting and CrossFit. Currently, the apparel and footwear brand offers over 1,200 products featuring a collection of athletic and lifestyle apparel for men and women including fitness apparel, athleisure, tactical, outdoor/hunting, denim, workwear, performance footwear and more.

Born Primitive was created out of the mission to inspire individuals to relentlessly pursue their dreams. Since 2014, they have grown into a global, 9-figure athletic and lifestyle apparel brand rooted in being the brand of the driven and supporting those who serve. It's through their purpose-driven ethos that they have been able to drive over $13 million in impact for aligned causes, small businesses, and those in need. With the right balance of grit, determination and discipline, Born Primitive exists to empower individuals to become the best version of themselves.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a mission-driven coffee company founded in 2014 by former Green Beret Evan Hafer. Built by veterans for those who love America, BRCC offers premium small-batch coffee and boldly celebrates freedom, service, and country. Through every bag of coffee sold, BRCC invests in initiatives that uplift veterans, active-duty military, and first responders. With a nationwide following and expanding retail presence, BRCC is redefining what it means to serve after service. Visit www.blackriflecoffee.com to learn more.

About ForgiveCo:

ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, alongside advisory services in branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – "Transforming debt into goodwill™." They amplify a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people, activating community and hope in individuals. To learn more, please visit: forgiveco.com

SOURCE Born Primitive