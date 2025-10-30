Stronger Together: Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company Unite to Eliminate $25 Million in Medical Debt for American Veterans

In partnership with ForgiveCo, the veteran-owned brands are pledging 100% of profits Veterans Day weekend to eliminate a financial burden for thousands of American heroes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day weekend, Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company , in partnership with ForgiveCo , are uniting under one powerful mission: to eliminate up to $25 million in medical debt for over ten thousand military veterans. From November 7-11, 100% of profits from both companies will go towards lifting a crushing financial burden from thousands of veterans across the country.

"Veterans sacrifice for our freedom, and too often they return home to fight another battle – medical bills," says Bear Handlon, co-founder and CEO of Born Primitive and former U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant. "By pledging 100% of profits over Veterans Day weekend for the second year and this year joining forces with Black Rifle Coffee Company, we're using our platform to lighten the load for our nation's heroes and give them the freedom they've already earned."

Over one-third of veterans are worried about being able to afford medical bills, with 1 in 5 carrying medical debt in collections – compared to just 13% of the general population – and more than 33% reporting surprise medical bills exceeding $1,000, even when insured. Post-9/11 veterans face heightened risks due to service-related conditions and barriers to VA care, while those with medical debt are twice as likely to experience eviction or housing insecurity. With this effort, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Born Primitive have created a path for fellow Americans to help. With each online purchase at either brand, veterans will see much-needed relief, as each purchase represents more than a transaction, but a lifeline for our nation's heroes.

"Black Rifle Coffee was built to serve the people who served this country. Our veterans already paid the price for freedom, they shouldn't have to keep paying the cost of care," said Mat Best, Co-Founder of Black Rifle Coffee Company. "Wiping out $25 million in veteran medical debt isn't charity, it's a promise. A promise that we stand together, shoulder to shoulder, just like we did in the fight. Because when one of us carries a burden, all of us do."

The campaign is rooted in a shared belief between the two companies: we're stronger together. This initiative builds on last year's effort that saw Born Primitive erase $11 million in veteran medical debt for nearly 6,000 veteran beneficiaries through ForgiveCo's innovative model that acquires qualifying debt and wipes out the balance. No applications are needed and veterans selected for relief will be notified through ForgiveCo's random acts of kindness model.

"This debt relief doesn't just wipe away numbers on a page – it lifts a crushing weight off the shoulders of veterans who can now focus on their health, families, and futures," said Erik Antico, President of ForgiveCo. "Every dollar erased is a message of gratitude that we stand with our nation's military veterans who made sacrifices for our freedom."

Both Born Primitive and Black Rifle Coffee Company are steadfast supporters of the military community. They've delivered more than $13 million in impact for veterans, first responders, and cancer prevention causes since the companies were founded.

Shoppers can participate simply by making a purchase online from Born Primitive or Black Rifle Coffee Company between November 7–11. Every product sold fuels direct impact, translating into real dollars that will eliminate veteran medical debt and deliver relief.

For more information and to shop the cause visit www.bornprimitive.com and www.blackriflecoffee.com .

About Born Primitive:

Born Primitive was founded in 2014 by former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Bear Handlon and Co-Founder Mallory Riley out of a passion for Olympic weightlifting and CrossFit. Currently, the apparel and footwear brand offers over 1,200 products featuring a collection of athletic and lifestyle apparel for men and women including fitness apparel, athleisure, tactical, outdoor/hunting, denim, workwear, performance footwear and more.

Born Primitive was created out of the mission to inspire individuals to relentlessly pursue their dreams. Since 2014, they have grown into a global, 9-figure athletic and lifestyle apparel brand rooted in being the brand of the driven and supporting those who serve. It's through their purpose-driven ethos that they have been able to drive over $13 million in impact for aligned causes, small businesses, and those in need. With the right balance of grit, determination and discipline, Born Primitive exists to empower individuals to become the best version of themselves.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a mission-driven coffee company founded in 2014 by former Green Beret Evan Hafer. Built by veterans for those who love America, BRCC offers premium small-batch coffee and boldly celebrates freedom, service, and country. Through every bag of coffee sold, BRCC invests in initiatives that uplift veterans, active-duty military, and first responders. With a nationwide following and expanding retail presence, BRCC is redefining what it means to serve after service. Visit www.blackriflecoffee.com to learn more.

About ForgiveCo:

ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, alongside advisory services in branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – "Transforming debt into goodwill™." They amplify a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people, activating community and hope in individuals. To learn more, please visit: forgiveco.com

SOURCE Born Primitive