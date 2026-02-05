Mission Bank 1031 Exchange Announces New Operations Officer to Lead Bakersfield-based Team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank 1031 Exchange has announced Catie Cerri as its new Operations Officer, bringing 25 years of experience to the team.

Cerri, a Bakersfield native, began her career after graduating from high school, and fell in love with the industry.

Catie Cerri, Mission Bank 1031 Exchange Operations Officer

"I wanted to get into early childhood education, but once I started in the financial services industry I created a brand for myself and a career, I knew I wanted to keep going," says Cerri.

"We are happy to find someone who has deep roots in our community and shares the same commitment to service that Mission Bank 1031 Exchange is known for," says Mission President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni. "She's demonstrated tremendous drive since coming on board and has already made strong connections to our customers and their teams."

Cerri is a customer care and compliance expert who knows the value of deep relationships and accurate high-touch service.

"I strive to know my clients personally, meet their teams and build a personal and professional relationship with the entire office," says Cerri. "It's easy to do when you are able to provide top-notch service that's seamless, correct, and executed in a timely manner."

Mission Bank 1031 Exchange is the only locally based1031 exchange service in Kern County. It is a subsidiary of Mission Bancorp, the parent company of Mission Bank. Mission Bank 1031 Exchange provides service to property owners across the United States and aligns with Mission Bank in their goal to fuel and grow vibrant and prosperous communities.

For more information on Mission Bank 1031 Exchange services contact (888) 305-0550 or visit MissionBank.bank

