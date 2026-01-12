MISSION BANK OPENS NEW OFFICE IN NORTH SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank has expanded existing operations in the Central Coast with the addition of a Loan and Deposit Production team located in North San Luis Obispo County.

Led by Mark Pearce, and joined by Relationship Managers Sarah Kramer and Katie Crocker, and Credit Analyst Lauren Pickard, the team will report to Ag Division Manager Rob Hallum and will focus on building commercial and Ag relationships.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for us", says Hallum. "We have great customer relationships in the Central Coast thanks to our established Business Banking Center in San Luis Obispo, but now we have the resources to provide more support and services to the industries that fuel the SLO County region and beyond."

Pearce has over 30 years in the commercial banking industry and is excited to bring his knowledge and expertise to Mission. "It's great to be with a bank that is business oriented and customer focused." says Pearce. "My approach to banking is rooted in building long-term relationships with customers and helping them grow and become successful. Mission Bank shares that same philosophy."

Mission Bank was founded in 1998 in Bakersfield and has since grown to $1.9 billion in assets with additional locations in Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Shafter, Ventura, Visalia, and Westlake Village. Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni says the Bank's success can be found in its culture.

"Our business model is centered around high-touch customer service that exists on a uniquely personal level," says Antongiovanni. "Our Relationship Managers and Business Bankers answer the phone personally when a customer calls and lending relationships are made locally by the team who knows the customer and their business best. There's no replicating what we offer, and we are excited to see what Mark and his team can do in this environment."

Pearce, a California native was born in Bishop and grew up on a cattle ranch where his interest in business banking first began. His career brought him to Bakersfield and Fresno before moving to the Central Coast in 1997.

Sarah Kramer has been in banking for over 20 years, is a graduate of Cal Poly, and was recently recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Business in the Central Coast. Katie Crocker is a Templeton, California native, a graduate of Cal Poly and has been in banking for over 20 years. Lauren Pickard is a graduate of CSU Chico and a northern California native with 10 years of experience in the SLO banking industry.

Pearce and his team are open and ready to serve customers remotely as Mission Bank works to establish a physical office.

About Mission Bancorp

Mission Bancorp is the parent holding company of Mission Bank and Mission Bank 1031 Exchange. Headquartered in Bakersfield California, with locations in Bakersfield, Shafter, Lancaster, Ventura, Westlake Village, San Luis Obispo and Visalia, Mission is currently $1.9 billion in total assets serving local business owners, professionals, and organizational leaders throughout California.

