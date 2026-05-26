MISSION BANK ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF BAKERSFIELD AG LENDING TEAM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank has announced the expansion of their Bakersfield-based Ag Lending Team. Industry veterans John Etchison and Eric Schoenheide will join Mission Bank as Relationship Managers and Eliza Hernandez will join as a Relationship Associate. The three will be working under Ag Division Manager Rob Hallum and will be based out of the Downtown Bakersfield Business Banking Center at 1301 17th Street.

"The foundation of our success is our people," says Mission Bank President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni. "We are fortunate to add experienced professionals like John, Eric, and Eliza to our team. It shows our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our customers and it shows we are here to support the growers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals that fuel our communities and feed the world."

Led by Relationship Manager John Etchison, the team brings nearly 75 years of combined experience in the Ag lending community and is known for its deep understanding of agribusiness. Etchison is a Bakersfield native and a graduate of Bakersfield College and California State University Chico. He has spent 44 years in the local ag banking industry and is a member of the Kern County Farm Bureau.

Relationship Manager Eric Schoenheide is a 10-year veteran of the Bakersfield ag lending community. A graduate of California State University Bakersfield, Schoenheide was among the first graduating classes of CSUB's Ag Business Program. He is a Bakersfield native and an alum of the Young Kern County Ranchers and Farmers.

Relationship Associate Eliza Hernandez was born and raised in Earlimart, California and earned her bachelor's degree from Cal State University Long Beach. She has spent 20 years in banking, with the last 14 years focused on Ag.

This is the second new team Mission Bank has added in 2026. It was announced in January that a team led by Mark Pearce in North San Luis Obispo County would also join the bank working under Rob Hallum.

"We're looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work," says Ag Division Manager Rob Hallum. "Mission Bank is known for its long history in California's Ag industry and now we'll have even more capacity to serve the needs of this community. Our relationship focused business model is perfect for growers and we're looking forward to providing this superior level of service to more businesses, in more areas."

About Mission Bank

Mission Bank was founded in 1998 by a group of Bakersfield business owners looking for a better way to bank. 28 years later Mission Bank is $2 billion is assets with nine locations in five California counties. Lead by President and CEO AJ Antongiovanni, Mission Bank provides high-touch personalized service and concierge style business banking. It is the only business bank based in Bakersfield, California.

SOURCE Mission Bank