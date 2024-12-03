MISSION BANK LAUNCHES NEW LOGO AS FINALE FOR 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bank announces a new refreshed logo to close out its 25th Anniversary Celebration. "In recent years, the banking industry has seen many banks come and go, especially in our backyard, but that is not the plan for Mission. We've spent the last year honoring our history as we celebrated our silver anniversary and now we're thinking about the next 25 years," says President and Chief Executive Officer AJ Antongiovanni.

Antongiovanni has been at Mission Bank's helm since 2011 and says this refresh has been in the works for many years. "We have been discussing a change for quite a while; after we came out of the pandemic, it was time to look forward and get excited about the future again."

In a time of financial uncertainty, changing rate environments, and unsteady regulatory climates for business owners, Mission Bank has managed to set a pattern for exceptional performance, breaking records for net income and deposit growth over the last few years. In 2024, Mission Bank was recognized as a Super Premier Performing Bank by the Findley Companies, an honor Mission has been proud to hold for over 20 years.

Antongiovanni calls the new logo the perfect mix of traditional and modern, friendly and austere, with a nod to Mission Bank's beginnings and its strong foundation. "It was important to us that the artwork reflected our rich history; we wanted to present a fresh new take on the familiar."

Mission Bank worked with Kern County based design agencies Willis & Williams to create the artwork, and Scope Media for animation and videography.

"Mission Bank is a commercial bank and serves local business owners. It is always our goal to work with local businesses and support the communities we proudly serve," says Antongiovanni.

Founded in 1998 by a group of Bakersfield business leaders, Mission Bank has grown to $1.8B in assets with Business Banking Centers in Lancaster, Ventura, Bakersfield, Shafter, Visalia, San Luis Obispo, and Stockton.

