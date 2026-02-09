Mission Craft Cocktails Celebrates One Million Meals Funded Through Its One Bottle = One Meal Program via Their Partnership with Feeding America

The Award-Winning, Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand Marks the Milestone Making Its Chicago Debut Across Binny's Beverage Depot Locations

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Craft Cocktails - the award-winning line of bar-strength, 375 mL ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with locally-sourced Southern California ingredients and premium spirits announces a major milestone in its purpose-driven mission: it has funded one million meals to families experiencing hunger through its one bottle = one meal program, via its partnership with Feeding America ®.

Mission Craft Cocktails One Bottle = One Meal Program

Recently recognized as the Leadership Award winner in the BevNet 2025 Spirit Awards and with the Community Action Award from The Tasting Alliance at the San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition 2025, Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko have captivated discerning industry audiences and cocktail-loving consumers alike with a brand that is at once delicious, wallet-friendly, and mission-led.

"Our vision for Mission Craft Cocktails has been crystal clear since day one - we wanted to create a perpetual giving machine in the fight against food insecurity. Our dedication to helping put food on the table is part of our brand's DNA," says Singh and Malyszko. "The fact that we reached the one million meal milestone in less than three years, while becoming one of the fastest growing ready-to-drink craft cocktail brands in our home state of California and reaching national distribution through our partnership with Total Wine & More has us both deeply humbled and energized."

Marking this milestone, Mission Craft Cocktails is offering even more ways to pour it forward with the brand's entree into the windy city across select Binny's Beverage Depot . Chicago family-owned since 1948, Binny's Beverage Depot is the Midwest's largest wine, spirits, and beer superstore boasting 46 locations across Illinois and beloved for its curated collections and knowledgeable staff.

"As someone who was born and raised in Chicago and who lived in the region for more than 20 years, launching Mission Craft Cocktails at Binny's Beverage Depot feels like a homecoming for me," says Co-Founder Marcin Malyszko. "We look forward to the opportunity for Chicagoans to discover our bar-strength, ready-to-drink craft cocktails at Binny's and help support our mission-driven cause."

In addition to its new Chicago locations, Mission Craft Cocktails can be found at leading retailers nationwide including Total Wine & More and in California at Costco, Ralphs, Wholefoods, BevMo!, Gelsons, Bristol Farms, Albertsons, VONS, Pavilions, Northgate, Cardenas, Raleys, and more. Learn more about Mission Craft Cocktails by visiting: https://missioncocktails.com

About Mission Craft Cocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails' Founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko are Keeping it Real with award-winning, bar strength 20-40% abv, ready-to-drink cocktails made from locally-sourced SoCal ingredients except spirits—and delivering real impact: 1,000,000+ meals funded through their one bottle = one meal program via its partnership with Feeding America. From the Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita and traditional Margs to Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan to Manhattan and Old Fashioned (even a killer Mai Tai), Mission Craft Cocktails are bottled and ready to pour. Because sometimes you need a cocktail, now—no bar tools, no $25 price tag, all good.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

