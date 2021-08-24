Mission Hills Community Services District, CA Steps Up to the Springbrook Financial Cloud Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software and Mission Hills Community Services District (MHCSD) today jointly announces the completion of migrating the City's financial and utility billing operations to the Springbrook Cloud. MHCSD provides residents within the district reliable, high-quality water and wastewater services in an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally safe manner. Springbrook focuses solely on developing software for small to medium sized government agencies.

MHCSD reported that the transition process was "great," and that the walk through prior to migration put them at ease and allayed and fears they may have had. "It was perfectly seamless," they added.

According to MHCSD, "Migrating to Springbrook's Cloud platform, provides the accuracy and transparency that our residents have come to expect, plus we can offer a much better and convenient payment experience. The heart of what we do is to provide reliable and cost-effective water and wastewater services to our residents in a manner that instills a sense of service, trust and confidence. Accurate, timely water bills, with an associated payment record are a big part of that experience."

"Springbrook's partnership with Mission Hills is a demonstration of how we work with our community. We understand the importance of accuracy, transparency and cost efficiency in our local government agencies and the necessity of making cloud migrations as smooth and timely as possible. We are delighted that have Mission Hills step up to the Springbrook Cloud family," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading, secure cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. More than 1100 cities, towns and special districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen fees and payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional a presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. www.springbrooksoftware.com

About Mission Hills Community Services District:

Mission Hills Community Services District is committed to providing residents with reliable, high-quality water and wastewater services in an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally safe manner. https://www.mhcsd.org/

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin [email protected]





SOURCE Springbrook Software

Related Links

www.sprbrk.com

