MISSION REGISTRY DATA CONFIRM ULTRASOUND-GUIDED CARPAL TUNNEL RELEASE OFFERS DISTINCT ADVANTAGES OVER ENDOSCOPIC CARPAL TUNNEL RELEASE

Sonex Health announces publication of this first-ever real-world study published in the Journal of Hand Surgery Global Online



EAGAN, Minn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonex Health, Inc. (Sonex Health) and The Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures announced today the second of several important peer-reviewed papers reporting data from its Post-Market RegIStry of the Patient Experience when uSing UltraGuIdeCTR™ fOr Carpal TuNnel Release (MISSION) study was published in the Journal of Hand Surgery Global Online. The MISSION Registry is the largest ever multi-center carpal tunnel release (CTR) study in the United States. In this publication, the authors compared the 3-month outcomes of 372 matched patients, with 186 undergoing ultrasound-guided carpal tunnel release (UGCTR) using UltraGuideCTR and 186 undergoing endoscopic carpal tunnel release (ECTR). While authors concluded that both UGCTR using UltraGuideCTR and ECTR are safe and effective treatments, UGCTR resulted in important and significant patient advantages over ECTR. The data demonstrate that UGCTR was more commonly performed using only local anesthesia (WALANT) and was associated with smaller incisions, more suture-free closure, lower opioid use, less wound pain and sensitivity, and higher overall procedural and wound satisfaction.

"It's the first real-world, head-to-head comparison of UGCTR versus ECTR, which is an important step in advancing minimally invasive treatment options for the millions of patients suffering from debilitating CTS in the U.S.," said Dr. Victor Marwin, an orthopedic hand surgeon with Bluegrass Orthopaedics in Lexington, Ky., and principal investigator for MISSION. "The outcomes of this real-world study represent and confirm what we're typically seeing with patient experience, results and satisfaction in practice."

Key takeaways from the data and study highlights include:

85.5% of UGCTR procedures were performed using WALANT anesthesia compared to 30.1% for ECTR.

UGCTR was associated with a shorter incision (5 mm) compared to ECTR (12 mm) and less frequently required suture closure (11% versus 100%).

Fewer patients used opioids for pain control following UGCTR versus ECTR (10.3% versus 39.7%).

At three months, overall satisfaction was higher with UGCTR compared to ECTR (92.1% vs. 83.6%).

At three months, wound satisfaction favored UGCTR, and UGCTR patients reported significantly less wound-related symptoms.

No serious adverse events (AEs) occurred in either group although non-serious AEs were more common in the ECTR group.

The findings of this study align with prior research for UGCTR.

"As someone who currently offers endoscopic carpal tunnel release to my patients, I was interested in participating in this study to not only understand the outcomes, but also understand the possibilities of moving these procedures out of the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and into the clinic," said Dr. Jenna Godfrey, an orthopedic hand surgeon with Slocum Orthopedics in Eugene, Ore. "Given my extensive experience with endoscopic carpal tunnel release procedures, the comparative data to the ultrasound-guided approach in this study was very insightful. Seeing the ultrasound-guided carpal tunnel release procedures performed using WALANT, a small incision, and quick healing are compelling reasons for me to offer this procedure in the clinic to my patients."

The MISSION Registry enrolled more than 1,400 patients across three treatment arms, and this published data will complement the 17 peer-reviewed UGCTR publications reporting on more than 1,450 patients and 1,850 hands already in the literature. Collectively, these peer-reviewed publications will be used to inform and educate physicians, patients and payors about the benefits of UGCTR using UltraGuideCTR.

"The published research provides another excellent example of how this robust, real-world data demonstrate the safety, effectiveness and advantages of UGCTR compared to other CTS treatment options," said Sonex Health President and CEO Bob Paulson. "These strong outcomes data from the MISSION Registry continue to support our commitment to ensure commercial insurers cover and pay for UGCTR procedures in any care setting, while continuing to expand patient access to this innovative and cost-effective CTS treatment option."

ABOUT SONEX HEALTH AND THE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED ULTRASOUND GUIDED PROCEDURES

Sonex Health, Inc. is empowering physicians with ultrasound-guided solutions that transform the patient experience. As the leader in ultrasound-guided surgery, Sonex Health is dedicated to pioneering innovative therapies and skill enhancement solutions that improve patient safety, decrease invasiveness, and reduce the cost of care, supported by robust clinical research and world-class professional education and training. The company has 52 issued or pending U.S. and international patents covering its current and future products and procedures.

The Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures was founded in 2018 to support the Sonex Health mission and clinical excellence and is focused on innovation supported by robust clinical research and world-class professional education and training that transforms the treatment experience for patients, providers and payors. The Institute has trained more than 900 physicians over the past four years.

For information about Sonex Health, UltraGuideCTR, and UltraGuideTFR visit www.sonexhealth.com. For more information about the Institute visit http://www.sonexhealth.com/educational-institute.

