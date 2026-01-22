SONEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF LARGEST MULTI-CENTER STUDY COMPARING ULTRASOUND-GUIDED CARPAL TUNNEL RELEASE TO OPEN CARPAL TUNNEL RELEASE

Published in the Journal of Hand Surgery Global Online, the study demonstrates that ultrasound-guided carpal tunnel release offers distinct advantages over open carpal tunnel release

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonex Health, Inc. (Sonex Health) and The Institute of Advanced Ultrasound Guided Procedures announced today the first of several peer-reviewed papers reporting data from its Post-Market RegIStry of the Patient Experience when uSing UltraGuIdeCTR™ fOr Carpal TuNnel Release (MISSION) study was published in the Journal of Hand Surgery Global Online. In this largest ever multi-center carpal tunnel release (CTR) study in the United States, the authors concluded based on the three-month data that both ultrasound-guided carpal tunnel release (UGCTR) using UltraGuideCTR and open carpal tunnel release (OCTR) are safe and effective treatments for carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). In addition, UGCTR was more commonly performed using only local anesthesia (WALANT) and was associated with smaller incisions, more suture-free closure, less opioid use, faster wound symptom resolution, fewer wound symptoms, and higher wound satisfaction.

With more than 1,400 patients enrolled across three arms, this published data will complement the 16 peer-reviewed UGCTR publications reporting on more than 1,300 patients and 1,700 hands already in the literature. Collectively, these peer-reviewed publications will be used to inform and educate physicians, patients and payors about the benefits of UGCTR using UltraGuideCTR.

"It's been an honor to serve as principal investigator for MISSION," said Dr. Victor Marwin, an orthopedic hand surgeon with Bluegrass Orthopaedics in Lexington, Ky. "While this research has been a huge undertaking, I cannot stress enough the importance of collecting real-world comparative data when it comes to being able to make the most informed decisions possible about treatment options for carpal tunnel release."

Key takeaways from the data and study highlights include:

84.8% of UGCTR procedures were performed using only local anesthesia compared to 19.1% for OCTR.

UGCTR was associated with a shorter incision (5.2 mm) compared to OCTR at 16.5 mm and less frequently required suture closure (14.6% vs. 100%).

Postprocedural opioid use was lower following UGCTR (10.2% vs. 49.1%; P < .001).

Improvements in symptom severity and functional status statistically favored UGCTR.

Wound satisfaction favored UGCTR.

At three months, wound symptoms were less frequent in the UGCTR group (P < .001), with complete resolution of wound sensitivity and pain reported in 60.7% and 22.8% of patients in the UGCTR and OCTR groups, respectively.

"This strong clinical data is consistent with our prior peer-reviewed, published research and continues to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of UGCTR procedures," said Sonex Health President and CEO Bob Paulson. "This compelling data also supports our reimbursement strategies to ensure broad patient access to this innovative carpal tunnel release treatment option in all settings of care, including office-based procedures."

