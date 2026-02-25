Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Fairways on Green Valley in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. , Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national leader in multifamily property management, has been selected to manage Fairways on Green Valley, a 320-unit apartment community located within the prestigious Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada. Mission Rock Residential was awarded the management services contract by the community's ownership, Hamilton Zanze.

Fairways on Green Valley is one of only a limited number of apartment communities in the Las Vegas Valley situated directly on a golf course, offering residents unobstructed fairway views and a low-density, garden-style living environment. Built in 1990, the community has maintained strong and consistent operational performance.

"Fairways on Green Valley is a truly differentiated asset with a setting that is increasingly rare in today's multifamily landscape," said Marcella Eppsteiner, Chief Experience Officer at Mission Rock Residential. "Its golf course adjacency, strong fundamentals, and lifestyle-driven amenities create an exceptional resident experience. We look forward to partnering with ownership to further elevate the community through thoughtful operations and an enhanced customer experience."

The community features a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from approximately 725 to 1,035 square feet. Residences offer in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel and black appliances, granite and quartz countertops, fireplaces in select homes, and private patios or balconies. Fairways on Green Valley also boasts an extensive amenity package, including two resort-style swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor basketball court, an indoor golf simulator, a game room, a dry sauna, a dog park, gated access, and direct connectivity to the Legacy Golf Course.

Located in the highly desirable Green Valley neighborhood, the property provides residents with convenient access to the 215 Beltway, major employment centers, and premier retail and dining at The District at Green Valley Ranch. Harry Reid International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip are both within a short drive, further enhancing the community's appeal to professionals, families, and active-lifestyle renters.

With this new portfolio addition, Mission Rock Residential continues to expand its presence in high-demand Western markets, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class property management and exceptional living experiences nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential, LLC