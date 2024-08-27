Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Nashville Apartment Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a national property management company, has been selected to manage the Morris apartment community in Nashville, Tennessee. Mission Rock Residential was awarded the management services contract by the community's owners, Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments .

"Mission Rock is excited to serve residents at The Morris apartment community," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "In the competitive Nashville market, we're honored to have been selected to manage an apartment community in such a prime location, with robust amenities and facilities that will create an incredible living experience for our residents."

The Morris apartment community is located in the heart of Nashville's Music Row neighborhood. Music Row is legendary for being the hub of Nashville's entertainment industry. Its vibrant art and culture scene makes it a dynamic and enjoyable destination for residents and visitors to explore. Primely positioned just outside Downtown Nashville, The Morris offers residents easy access to various restaurants, parks, recreation, the Nashville business district, and Vanderbilt University.

The Morris is a high-rise, nineteen-story residential community that epitomizes modern city living, offering a variety of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom layouts ranging from 504 to 1,184 square feet. The contemporary apartment homes are thoughtfully designed, boasting stainless appliances, designer finishes, walk-in closets, full-sized washers and dryers, luxury flooring, and private balconies/patios with spectacular views. The community also features a host of resident amenities, including a rooftop resort-style pool, a rooftop patio with unobstructed panoramic views, a 19th-floor sky lounge, and a premium strength fitness and yoga studio.

For media inquiries, please email: [email protected]

About Mission Rock Residential: Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages over 180 multifamily properties and more than 33,000 residential apartments across the United States. With a team of more than 850 full-time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named the third Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2023. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com

About Hamilton Zanze: Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 124 properties (21,579 units) across 27 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential, LLC