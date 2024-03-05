Mission Roll Call Urges Congressional Support for Critical Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Bill

Consolidated Appropriations Bill includes essential funding for active duty military programming and infrastructure, veteran healthcare and support, and other key security initiatives

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Roll Call urges Congress to support the final Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations bill, emphasizing its crucial investments in veterans' healthcare, military infrastructure, and national security. As the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate prepare to vote on The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 (H.R.4366) this week, Mission Roll Call calls on all members of Congress to back this essential legislation.

"Our organization's core mission is to give a voice to our veteran community, and our veterans have spoken loud and clear. They need this funding now – and are counting on their elected representatives to deliver," stated Jim Whaley, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and CEO of Mission Roll Call. "This appropriations bill delivers on key priorities that veterans themselves have expressed regarding their personal health and well-being, and the health of our national security. I'm hopeful that our leaders will see this through."

H.R.4366 includes full funding for veterans' healthcare programs, ensuring they receive comprehensive physical and mental health support and providing specific suicide prevention initiatives. The bill also allocates $2 billion above the President's Budget Request for military construction. This investment will directly enhance the quality of life for active service members by funding barracks upgrades and other essential infrastructure improvements.

In addition, The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2024 also includes provisions that preserve veterans' Second Amendment rights by ensuring the VA cannot share information with the FBI regarding veterans' firearm ownership without a court order. Mission Roll Call advocated for this provision in testimony before Congress in July 2023.

Mission Roll Call remains committed to advocating for policies that support our nation's veterans and active military personnel. For more information about Mission Roll Call, including upcoming events, and to sign up to be a part of its community, visit https://missionrollcall.org/ .

