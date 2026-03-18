Mission Telecom Appoints Human Rights Technologist Sabrina Hersi Issa to Board of Directors

A trusted voice at the intersection of technology, media, democracy, and philanthropy, Hersi Issa brings to the board a vision for the expansive opportunities digital infrastructure can make possible

ENGLEWOOD, Clo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Telecom, a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity, today announced the appointment of Sabrina Hersi Issa to its Board of Directors. She will also serve on the board of Mission Telecom Giving, the organization's philanthropic arm.

Hersi Issa is one of the country's most widely respected voices working at the convergence of media, technology, democracy, and human rights — a public intellectual whose analysis and advocacy have shaped how leaders across philanthropy, civic technology, and social movements understand the intersections of technology and power.

The appointment reflects a deliberate strategic choice by Mission Telecom's leadership to deepen engagement with the national movements for technology justice and democratic infrastructure and to center the belief that connectivity is a human right and a prerequisite for building the future.

An Emmy Award-winning producer and founder, Hersi Issa has built influential networks of technologists, organizers, and civic leaders working to strengthen democratic institutions and expand opportunity through innovation. As the founding Managing Partner of Democracy Well, a collective fund and movement network, she has deployed millions of dollars to support leaders building the long-term infrastructure democracy requires. Her influence extends well beyond a single sector: Hersi Issa has advised philanthropic institutions, movement organizations, and technology companies on equity, ethics, and civic imagination. Her opinion writing for MSNBC and The Guardian on technology and power has shaped both political and policy agendas.

"This appointment was made with careful consideration," said John Schwartz, Board Chair of Mission Telecom. "Sabrina brings a strong understanding of the forces driving the digital divide and the steps required to dismantle them. Her insight is invaluable as Mission Telecom continues expanding access to affordable connectivity."

"We are living through a pivotal moment in which the decisions we make about connectivity, access, and digital infrastructure will determine whether the promise of democracy is kept or broken for millions of people," said Sabrina Hersi Issa. "I joined this board because Mission Telecom understands that digital access is not a product — it is a foundation. It is the infrastructure through which people organize, seek opportunity, participate in civic life, and build power. The work of closing the digital divide is, at its core, the work of building a more just democracy."

Hersi Issa joined the Mission Telecom Board of Directors effective October 27, 2025. She is contributing her expertise as Mission Telecom expands digital access and strengthens community infrastructure through affordable, reliable connectivity nationwide.

About Mission Telecom

Mission Telecom is a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity and driving systemic change. We are closing the digital divide with best-in-class, affordable wireless broadband services and equipping schools, libraries, and nonprofits with the connectivity and resources to power access and opportunity at every level. Our bold philanthropic program funds grassroots organizations that advance multiracial democracy, movement infrastructure, and telecom justice, creating lasting impact in their communities.

SOURCE Mission Telecom