Mission Telecom Launches New Wireless Offer to Expand Affordable Connectivity for Schools

Special pricing starting at $5.99 per line provides affordable mobile connectivity for students, educators, and school operations.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Telecom, a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to bridging the digital divide, today announced a new limited-time wireless offer designed specifically for schools, providing affordable connectivity options for students, faculty, and staff. Schools that enroll by June 30 can access plans starting at $5.99 (100 GB) a month per line, with an unlimited plan available for $7.99 a month per line, all on the nation's largest, fastest, and most advanced 5G network. Mission Telecom also offers competitive prices on devices to ensure schools get the most out of their lines of service.

"As a nonprofit, we understand how each budget line counts. Our goal is to make wireless connectivity affordable and accessible for every school community regardless of their funding situation," said Mark Cowell, Director of Broadband Operations at Mission Telecom. "By offering flexible, low-cost plans, Mission Telecom is helping bridge the digital divide, ensuring students and educators everywhere can stay connected wherever learning happens."

Key Details of the Offer:

4G/5G wireless broadband for $5.99 a month per line

Unlimited 4G/5G wireless broadband for $7.99 a month per line

Guaranteed pricing on service if signed up by June 30, 2026

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) options available

No long-term or complex contracts, no activation or termination fees

Fast setup: Free SIM cards ship within 3–5 business days

CIPA-compliant filtering at no cost

This initiative is part of Mission Telecom's ongoing effort to help schools expand reliable mobile access for learning, communications, and safety without straining school budgets. It builds on Mission Telecom's E-Rate match after FCC cuts and last year's Mission-Connect offer for schools and libraries.

For more information or to apply, please visit: missiontelecom.org.

About Mission Telecom

Mission Telecom is a nonprofit telecommunications provider and grantmaker dedicated to expanding digital equity and driving systemic change. We are closing the digital divide with best-in-class, affordable wireless broadband services and equipping schools, libraries, and nonprofits with the connectivity and resources to power access and opportunity at every level. Our bold philanthropic program funds grassroots organizations that advance multiracial democracy, movement infrastructure, and telecom justice, creating lasting impact in their communities.

SOURCE Mission Telecom