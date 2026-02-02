Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

SUN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY, "Mission Valley", or the "Company") announced today net income of $3.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $8.0 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Tamara Gurney, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to report our fourth quarter and full year results for 2025, where a strong finish to the year helped drive net income to $3.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the quarter and $8.0 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, for the year. We also achieved double-digit growth in both loans and deposits, with the majority of deposit growth coming from core deposits. For 2026, we are looking forward to the upcoming grand opening celebration, in February, of our recently opened Arcadia branch and continuing the momentum in our core deposit and digital transformation initiatives."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income of $3.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Income was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.4 million, or 5.50%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin was 4.27% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 4.47% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.9 million, or 81.29%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-Interest Income includes gain on sale of loans and the change in the fair value of Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing assets.

$43.6 million in loan principal sold resulting in gain on sale of $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $34.1 million in loan principal sold and gain on sale of $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Change in the fair value of SBA servicing assets resulted in a net gain of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross Loans increased by $31.8 million, or 5.50%, compared to September 30, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Net Income of $8.0 million, or $2.39 per diluted share.

Return on average assets of 1.11% and return on average equity of 12.54%.

Net Interest Income increased by $3.2 million, or 11.46%, to $30.6 million in 2025.

Net Interest Margin of 4.51% for 2025 compared to 4.42% for 2024.

Non-Interest Income increased by $1.8 million, or 19.08%, to $11.5 million in 2025.

Sold $94.0 million in loan principal sold resulting in gain on sale of $4.3 million in 2025, compared to $77.0 million in loan principal sold and gain on sale of $3.7 million in 2024.

Change in the fair value of SBA servicing assets resulted in a net gain of $0.2 million in 2025, compared to a loss of $0.6 million in 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total Assets were $760.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $83.1 million, or 12.28%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Gross Loans were $609.6 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $62.6 million, or 11.44%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Total Deposits were $635.5 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $84.1 million, or 15.26%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

$278 thousand in net charge-offs on loans as of December 31, 2025 compared to $77 thousand in net charge-offs on loans in 2024.

$9.2 million in Non-Accrual Loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $10.2 million in Non-Accrual Loans as of December 31, 2024.

$16.7 million in Classified Loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $26.4 million in Classified Loans as of December 31, 2024.

$15.6 million in Past Due Loans as of December 31, 2025, compared to $5.3 million in Past Due Loans as of December 31, 2024.

The Allowance for Credit Losses was $8.1 million, or 1.33% of Gross Loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $8.1 million, or 1.48% of Gross Loans, as of December 31, 2024.

Capital and Liquidity

Capital position remains strong, which is reflected by Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10.24%, Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.11%, Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 12.32%, and Leverage Ratio of 10.18%.

Available borrowing capacity of $223.3 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $14.7 million, or 7.02%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Unpledged available-for-sale investment securities of $44.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Sun Valley, California with two wholly owned subsidiaries Mission Valley Bank (the "Bank") and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC ("Mission SBA"). The Bank was founded in 2001 and is a full-service, independent, commercial bank specializing in the banking needs of small to medium businesses with full-service branches in the San Fernando & Santa Clarita Valleys. Mission SBA is a de novo SBA lender service provider ("LSP") established in March 2021 that provides SBA lending services to other financial institutions.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain matters discussed in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon current management expectations and, therefore, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are effective only as of the date that they are made and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information. www.MissionValleyBank.com.

SOURCE Mission Valley Bancorp