Mission Valley Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

SUN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCQX: MVLY, "Mission Valley", or the "Company") announced today net income of $2.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $4.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Tamara Gurney, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our third quarter was highlighted by strong operating results with net income of $2.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, driven by core earnings and the opening of Mission Valley Bank's fourth full-service branch in the City of Arcadia on September 8th, 2025. The expansion into Arcadia was a strategic fit in our geographic expansion plans based on numerous factors including existing customers and team members within the geography, strong deposit growth and deposit opportunities in Arcadia and adjacent communities, and centrally located within the San Gabriel Valley."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income of $2.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Income was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.9 million, or 13.04%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin was 4.54% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.49% for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.7 million, or 33.33%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

$17.9 million Small Business Administration (SBA) loans were sold resulting in gain on sale of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $9.0 million in SBA loans sold and gain on sale of $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total Assets were $715.0 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $37.7 million, or 5.57%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Gross Loans were $577.8 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $30.8 million, or 5.63%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Total Deposits were $564.3 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $13.0 million, or 2.36%, compared to December 31, 2024. Brokered Deposits were $11.0 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $48.9 million, or 81.64%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

$60 thousand in net recoveries from previously charged-off loans in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.1 million in net charge offs on loans in the third quarter of 2024.

$8.6 million in Past Due Loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to $5.3 million in Past Due Loans as of December 31, 2024.

$25.4 million in Classified Loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to $26.4 million in Classified Loans as of December 31, 2024.

$8.9 million in Non-Accrual Loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to $10.2 million in Non-Accrual Loans as of December 31, 2024.

The Allowance for Credit Losses was $8.5 million, or 1.47% of Gross Loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $8.1 million, or 1.48% of Gross Loans, as of December 31, 2024.

Capital and Liquidity

Capital position remains strong, which is reflected by Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10.47%, Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.41%, Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 12.66%, and Leverage Ratio of 10.08%.

Available borrowing capacity of $194.9 million as of September 30, 2025, a decrease of $13.8 million, or 6.61%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Unpledged available-for-sale investment securities of $45.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Sun Valley, California with two wholly owned subsidiaries Mission Valley Bank (the "Bank") and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC ("Mission SBA"). The Bank was founded in 2001 and is a full-service, independent, commercial bank specializing in the banking needs of small to medium businesses with full-service branches in the San Fernando & Santa Clarita Valleys. Mission SBA is a de novo SBA lender service provider ("LSP") established in March 2021 that provides SBA lending services to other financial institutions.

