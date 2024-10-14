Mission Valley Bank Opens New Branch in Burbank, Expanding Its Commitment to Community-Focused Business Banking

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Valley Bank, a leading community business bank founded 23 years ago, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest branch in Burbank, CA. Known for its commitment to personalized service and community growth, Mission Valley Bank continues to evolve while maintaining the core values that have defined its success.

Founded in 2001 with a single branch in Sun Valley, Mission Valley Bank began as a community-focused institution dedicated to serving local businesses in the Valley. Its second location in Santa Clarita soon followed, along with the establishment of a nationwide team of SBA Business Development Officers and Accounts Receivable Financing Cash-Flow Consultants. Despite its remarkable growth, the Bank remains committed to its original mission of providing high-touch, client-centric service.

"Our growth has been remarkable, but what truly defines us is our steadfast pledge to our clients and communities," said Tamara Gurney, President and CEO of Mission Valley Bank. "While we have expanded, the heart of our mission continues to be the personal touch and community-focused banking that our clients have come to trust and rely on."

Mission Valley Bank prides itself on being a trusted advisor to businesses, delivering the kind of service that harkens back to the days of traditional banking—where relationships mattered and personalized care was paramount. In an era where many banks have moved toward automation and impersonal interactions, Mission Valley Bank continues to place clients at the forefront of every decision.

As a designated Community Development Financial Institution, Mission Valley Bank understands the critical role that economic development and financial education play in underserved communities. Its dedication to local reinvestment has helped spur economic advancement by providing financial resources, supporting community growth, and offering a much-needed financial literacy program through their partnership with ENRICH.

The opening of the Burbank branch represents a pivotal moment in Mission Valley Bank's expansion, as the Bank continues to redefine relationship banking. This new branch highlights the Bank's commitment to offering more than just typical banking services; it is about delivering personalized financial solutions and education that cater to the unique needs of Southern California businesses. With this addition, Mission Valley Bank will continue to empower businesses by focusing on smart, customized strategies for growth and long-term success.

"Bringing our innovative, relationship-driven approach to Burbank is an exciting opportunity," said Gurney. "We are not your average bank—we believe in banking smarter, not harder. With this new branch, we'll be able to deliver our high-touch, client-first services to even more businesses, ensuring their success is our priority."

Mission Valley Bank's expansion underscores its dedication to redefining what it means to be a community bank. By staying true to its core values—client service, community reinvestment, and economic development—the Bank continues to set itself apart in the industry. As it grows, Mission Valley Bank remains focused on its founding philosophy: putting clients at the center of everything it does.

To learn more about Mission Valley Bank and its services, please visit missionvalleybank.com or call 818-394-2300.

About Mission Valley Bank: Mission Valley Bank is a community business bank founded in 2001 with a focus on providing personalized, high-touch banking services to businesses in Southern California. As a designated Community Development Financial Institution, Mission Valley Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender with AR Financing, Merchant Services and Treasury Management. Member FDIC

