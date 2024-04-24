Mission Wealth Named Among USA TODAY's Top Financial Advisory Firms in 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth, a leading provider of personalized financial and investment strategies, is proud to announce that it has been named one of USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms of 2024. This prestigious ranking is a testament to Mission Wealth's steadfast commitment to providing exceptional financial guidance and personalized service to clients across the nation.

According to USA TODAY's recent coverage, the landscape of financial advisory services is evolving, underscoring the importance of partnering with a trusted registered investment adviser (RIA) that prioritizes the client's best interests through a fiduciary duty. Mission Wealth stands out in this critical aspect. They are dedicated to offering strategic, fee-based advice rather than relying on sales commissions, ensuring that recommendations are made with the client's long-term financial success in mind, free from any conflicts of interest.

Ranked among the top RIAs, Mission Wealth has distinguished itself through exceptional asset management and personalized financial planning. Post this

Read the full article on Mission Wealth's website.

Matthew Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth, expressed his gratitude and vision following the announcement: "We are honored to be recognized by USA TODAY and Statista in their prestigious ranking of top RIAs. This accolade is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to the financial wellbeing of our clients. Our firm is passionate about providing comprehensive and unbiased advice, with a shared purpose of ensuring that our clients achieve their financial goals with confidence and peace of mind."



Ranked among the top RIAs, Mission Wealth has distinguished itself through exceptional asset management and personalized financial planning. The USA TODAY and Statista ranking not only examines growth in assets under management but also takes into account client and peer recommendations, highlighting the firm's dedication to acting in the best interests of its clients. According to the report, there were 32,600 RIA firms at the end of 2022 that managed about $115 trillion in assets and, only 500 firms made the list.



Join Mission Wealth's Award-Winning Team

Discover your path at Mission Wealth, where your career is more than a job – it's a journey toward personal and professional fulfillment. Please visit their careers page for open positions across the country, or their partnership page if you're interested in merging with this award-winning firm.



About USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firm List

The Best Financial Advisory Firms List was developed in 2023 for USA TODAY by market research firm Statista and attempts to simplify the jumble of the financial advisory industry. The list is based on the belief, espoused by many financial experts, that the best place to start is with registered investment advisers (RIAs). These are companies that have a fiduciary duty to act in their clients' best interests at all times. They charge fees rather than sales commissions and employ investment adviser representatives (IARs) who are licensed to give financial advice.



The list by Statista for USA TODAY has culled that daunting universe of RIAs to a top 500 firms based on the growth of their assets under management over the short and long term, and recommendations from clients and peers. Further details about Statista's methodology and contact information may be found on Statista's website.



About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 3,100 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $7.8 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth's core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360 for a complimentary consultation.



Mission Wealth | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube



00594021 04/24





SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP