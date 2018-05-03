This dividend is for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, payable July 2, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2018.

About Mississippi Power

Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and environmentally responsible energy for nearly 187,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties. With nearly 160 megawatts of approved solar energy capacity, Mississippi Power is the largest partner in providing renewable energy in the state of Mississippi. Visit our websites at mississippipower.com and mississippipowernews.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mississippi-power-issues-correction-to-quarterly-dividend-announcement-300641498.html

SOURCE Mississippi Power

Related Links

http://www.mississippipower.com

