Mississippi Receives F Grade in March of Dimes 2025 Report Card on Maternal and Infant Health

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today released its 2025 Report Card, revealing Mississippi earned an F for its preterm birth rate of 15.0%, the highest in the nation. The annual Report Card, released today on World Prematurity Day, measures the state of maternal and infant health in the US by evaluating preterm birth rates, access to maternity care, and other key indicators of well-being across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

In Mississippi, 5,017 babies were born preterm in 2024, with the rate holding steady compared to 2023. While the state ranks among the top ten for lowest rates of severe maternal morbidity, it continues to face serious challenges including an infant mortality rate of 8.9 per 1,000 live births, high rates of inadequate prenatal care (14.7%), and stark racial disparities. Babies born to Black moms in Mississippi face a preterm birth rate of 18.5%, compared to 12.7% for those born to White moms.

Nationally, the United States continues to face a maternal and infant health crisis:

Preterm birth: The US earned a D+, marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade for a preterm birth rate of 10.4%.

Medicaid disparity: Babies born to Medicaid-insured moms face a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for those privately insured.

Racial disparities worsening: Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms climbed to 14.7% – now 1.5 times higher than for other babies.

"As someone who grew up in the South, these numbers hit close to home," said Dr. Michael Warren, Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "We know about risk factors for preterm birth including a history of prior preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care and we also know what works to improve outcomes. Mississippi has dedicated professionals working hard every day for moms and babies, but it's clear we must go further — investing in research, expanding maternity care access, and strengthening policies that ensure every family has a fair chance at a healthy start."

March of Dimes is tackling the drivers of preterm birth on multiple fronts — expanding its Prematurity Research Centers and operating Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers® that deliver prenatal and postpartum care directly to communities where maternity care is limited. The organization is also advocating for the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act, which would sustain funding for Maternal Mortality Review Committees, the reauthorization of the PREEMIE Act to renew federal investment in research and data, and expanded Medicaid postpartum coverage to ensure continued care for moms beyond birth.

The recent Mississippi Public Health Emergency declaration underscored the state's commitment to improving birth outcomes by implementing a regionalized maternal and neonatal care system, expanding access to prenatal care, and educating families on safe sleep practices to reduce infant mortality. March of Dimes will continue supporting these efforts by sharing research, programs, and resources that help ensure every family has access to quality maternity care close to home.

While the 2025 Report Card confirms that Mississippi and the nation remain stalled in a dangerous status quo, March of Dimes is advancing research, expanding access to care, and advocating for policies that protect the health of all moms and babies.

The full 2025 Report Card, including state-by-state grades and recommendations, is available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

