Missouri American Water Celebrates Earth Day with Community Environmental Efforts & Sharing Water Saving Tips

Simple Ways to Make Earth Day Every Day

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, Missouri American Water is highlighting the importance of protecting local water resources through environmental stewardship, strategic infrastructure investment and community engagement.

Serving approximately 1.7 million people across Missouri, the company works year-round to protect water at its source while delivering safe, reliable service to homes and businesses across the state.

Fifteen employees removed trash along Creve Coeur Creek in St. Louis County in coordination with Open Space STL.

"Protecting our water starts long before it reaches the tap," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "Our employees are committed every day to strengthening infrastructure, safeguarding local waterways and supporting the communities we serve."

To celebrate Earth Day this year, employees across the state are participating in a range of environmental and volunteer initiatives, including:

Exhibitor at the Missouri State Capitol Earth Day event April 17 and sponsor of the World Bird Sanctuary shows

April 17 and sponsor of the World Bird Sanctuary shows Fifteen employees participated in a watershed cleanup coordinated by Open Space STL near Creve Coeur Creek

near Creve Coeur Creek Exhibitor at the St. Louis Earth Day Festival April 25 & 26 at Forest Park and sponsor of the World Bird Sanctuary shows

April 25 & 26 at Forest Park and sponsor of the World Bird Sanctuary shows Partner of the Annual Drug Take Back Event in St. Joseph April 25 on the West side of East Hills Mall (Belt Hwy)

These efforts reflect the company's broader commitment to environmental stewardship and watershed protection in the communities it serves.

Missouri American Water also encourages customers to take simple steps at home that help conserve water and protect this vital resource, including fixing leaks, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, running full loads of laundry and dishes and properly disposing of household items like batteries, paint and unused medications.

Svindland added, "Small actions can make a big difference. When utilities, communities and customers work together to protect water resources, we help ensure clean, reliable water for future generations."

For more Earth Day information and resources, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Earth Day website: epa.gov/earthday.

This Saturday, April 25, is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Unneeded medications can be safely disposed of at official drop-off locations across the state from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Find local drop-off locations and more information at dea.gov/takebackday.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water